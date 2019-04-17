TS Inter Result 2019 Date: Telangana board to declare 1st, 2nd year manabadi scores tomorrow on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2019 Date | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams on Thursday, 18 April.

To check their inter results, candidates can visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, they can also check their TS inter scores on examresults.net.

Earlier, a TSBIE official had confirmed that the results will be declared on 18 April before noon. However, the actual time of when the results will be published is expected to be announced on Wednesday, a day before the result is declared.

How to check your TS inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exams from 28 February to 18 March.

In 2018, the TS inter results for both 1st and 2nd year were released on 14 April.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the TS inter exams. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

