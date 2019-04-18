TS Inter Result 2019 Declared: 1st year candidates secure 59.8 pass percentage, 2nd year students get 65 percent

TS Inter Result 2019 Declared | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams on Thursday, 18 April.

To check their inter results, candidates can visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, they can also check their TS inter scores on examresults.net.

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exam from 28 February to 18 March.

The overall pass percentage this for the 1st year stands at 59.8 percent. This figure for the 2nd year exams is 65 percent. The figures this year fell by 3.45 percent and 2 percent for the 1st year and 2nd year exams respectively.

Among the districts of Telangana, Medchal came in first for the TS inter 1st year exams and 2nd year exams.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the TS inter exams. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

Students who had enrolled in the Telangana intermediate 1st year exams 2018 had secured a pass percentage of 62.35 percent. For the 2nd year exams, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 67 percent. Around 9.63 lakh students had appeared in the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams in 2018.

Of the 4.98 lakh candidates who had appeared for the 2nd year exams in 2018, 2.88 lakh candidates had cleared the tests, whereas, 2.84 lakh students of the 4.55 lakh who had appeared for the TS 1st year exam had passed.

