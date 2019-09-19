Transport strike in Delhi: Twitter users slam 'fuss' over traffic fines, complain about inconvenience due to agitation

The transport strike affecting vehicular movement in Delhi on Thursday evoked mixed reactions from people on Twitter. While some complained about the trouble they faced while reaching their workplaces, others said they were glad about the absence of traffic and empty streets.

Transport unions across Delhi and National Capital Region are holding a day-long strike to protest hefty fines under the recently-amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The decision to call a strike was taken by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers. The UFTA stated that no private commercial vehicle will be running on Delhi roads from 6 am to 10 pm on Thursday.

As a result of this, reports said that apart from schools, several companies and industries in Noida also remained shut on Thursday. The strike called by the transporters was expected to cause a huge inconvenience to commuters.

However, the transport strike in Delhi and NCR met with mixed reactions on Twitter. Hashtag like #transportstrike started trending on social media.

For some commuters, metro services became the saviour of the day.

It's going to be a difficult day for commuters in #Delhi as transporters have gone on a rampage on the streets not allowing any public transport to run (apart from Metro) #TransportStrike — Aditi A (@AditiAnarayanan) September 19, 2019

The last 1 hour trying to find a way to commute to work, such days make you wonder..."Damn I should have known driving..!" Time to learn driving....! #TransportStrike #DelhiTransportStrike pic.twitter.com/luR5LKFPRD — seemanti ghatak (@seemantimedia) September 19, 2019

In a lighter vein, some appreciated the absence of traffic on Delhi roads.

Reached 10 minutes early thanks to #TransportStrike, I have never seen such empty roads . Hope this continue for decades — Preetika (@PuneerTikka) September 19, 2019 Left 30 minutes late for work and reached 15 minutes early! Thanks to open Delhi roads this morning. You do you #TransportStrike #MotorVehiclesAct2019

— Vidhi Sharma (@iamvidhisharma) September 19, 2019

On the other hand, a few netizens came out in support of the government's move and said they should be supporting the recent legislative changes rather than "rowdy and rash drivers".

#transportstrike the drivers need commuters, more than we need them. We should support the government against rowdy and rash drivers — saving human lives (@ashutoshmarwah) September 19, 2019

The #transportstrike in Delhi is the most stupid thing there could be. You're protesting against high penalties for breaking the law? What's next? Protesting against going to jail for murder? — Padhi (@NiteshPadhi) September 19, 2019 Don’t get the fuss about traffic fines... just follow the rules & you don’t have to pay anything... can’t believe that ppl have issue with the longevity of their lives #TrafficFine #transportstrike

— Shruti Sharma (@s_shrutii) September 19, 2019

A nonsense strike because people don't want to follow traffic rules! Why can't we just suck it up and follow 😱#transportstrike #useless #RULES — Potato Couple (@potatotalkies) September 19, 2019