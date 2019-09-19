You are here:
Transport strike in Delhi: Twitter users slam 'fuss' over traffic fines, complain about inconvenience due to agitation

India FP Staff Sep 19, 2019 17:43:10 IST

  • Transport unions across Delhi and National Capital Region are holding a day-long strike to protest hefty fines under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act

  • As a result of this, apart from schools, several companies and industries in Noida also remained shut today

  • However, the transport strike in Delhi and NCR met with mixed reactions on Twitter

The transport strike affecting vehicular movement in Delhi on Thursday evoked mixed reactions from people on Twitter. While some complained about the trouble they faced while reaching their workplaces, others said they were glad about the absence of traffic and empty streets.

Transport unions across Delhi and National Capital Region are holding a day-long strike to protest hefty fines under the recently-amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The decision to call a strike was taken by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers. The UFTA stated that no private commercial vehicle will be running on Delhi roads from 6 am to 10 pm on Thursday.

Representational image Firstpost

As a result of this, reports said that apart from schools, several companies and industries in Noida also remained shut on Thursday. The strike called by the transporters was expected to cause a huge inconvenience to commuters.

However, the transport strike in Delhi and NCR met with mixed reactions on Twitter. Hashtag like #transportstrike started trending on social media.

For some commuters, metro services became the saviour of the day.

In a lighter vein, some appreciated the absence of traffic on Delhi roads.

— Vidhi Sharma (@iamvidhisharma) September 19, 2019

On the other hand, a few netizens came out in support of the government's move and said they should be supporting the recent legislative changes rather than "rowdy and rash drivers".

— Shruti Sharma (@s_shrutii) September 19, 2019

A nonsense strike because people don't want to follow traffic rules! Why can't we just suck it up and follow 😱#transportstrike #useless #RULES — Potato Couple (@potatotalkies) September 19, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 17:43:10 IST


