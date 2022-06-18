Bihar: Train services suspended as violence over Agnipath scheme continues, role of coaching centres being probed

Train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm on 18 June and will again be suspended from 4 am to 8 pm on 19 June

Train services have been temporarily suspended in Bihar as violence over the Agnipath scheme continued for the fourth day.

According to NDTV, train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm on 18 June and will again be suspended from 4 am to 8 pm on 19 June.

Bihar has seen one of the most violent incidents in the ongoing unrest which has gripped multiple states across the country.

Here's a look at the situation in places where the protest by armed forces aspirants are taking place:

Bihar

A railway station and several police vehicles were torched by mobs.

Properties worth Rs 200 crore have been damaged and 50 coaches torched, a senior railway official told ANI.

Patna, Bihar | Several vehicles were set ablaze at GRP Taregana by agitators who were protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme, earlier today pic.twitter.com/aKoI8q5g5m — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Earlier, internet services were suspended in 12 districts of Bihar.

