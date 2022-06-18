India

Bihar: Train services suspended as violence over Agnipath scheme continues, role of coaching centres being probed

Train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm on 18 June and will again be suspended from 4 am to 8 pm on 19 June

FP Staff June 18, 2022 17:49:12 IST
Bihar: Train services suspended as violence over Agnipath scheme continues, role of coaching centres being probed

Anti-Agnipath protesters torch a train in Bihar on 16 June, 2022. News18

Train services have been temporarily suspended in Bihar as violence over the Agnipath scheme continued for the fourth day.

According to NDTV, train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm on 18 June and will again be suspended from 4 am to 8 pm on 19 June.

Bihar has seen one of the most violent incidents in the ongoing unrest which has gripped multiple states across the country.

Here's a look at the situation in places where the protest by armed forces aspirants are taking place:

Bihar

A railway station and several police vehicles were torched by mobs.

Properties worth Rs 200 crore have been damaged and 50 coaches torched, a senior railway official told ANI.

Earlier, internet services were suspended in 12 districts of Bihar.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 18, 2022 19:12:04 IST

