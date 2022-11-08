Total Lunar Eclipse in India: Know timings in all major cities and how to watch it

The year is about to end and the world is also set to witness its last total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, November 2022. While the phenomenon is happening after a period of 3 years, it will again take place after another 3 years. The eclipse will be witnessed across several cities in the world including North and Central America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. However, not every person will be able to witness the celestial event during which the moon will be turning red because of a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering.

With that said, Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse will be a Red Moon as the moon will be passing into the darkest spot of the earth’s shadow during the time and will thus appear to be as red. India will also be able to witness the eclipse though not everyone will be able to watch it completely. While people in the eastern parts of the country will be able to witness the total lunar eclipse, other parts will witness a partial eclipse.

If you live in India and want to witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year, check the timings of all the major cities across the country.

Lunar Eclipse timings in India

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the lunar eclipse will begin at 2.40 PM on 8 November following which the total eclipse will commence at 3.46 PM. The total eclipse will end at 5.12 pm and thus the partial phase will conclude at 6.19 PM. It will be visible in states like Tripura, Mizoram, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland, and West Bengal, among others.

Delhi: People in Delhi will be able to witness a partial eclipse at 5:28 PM which will end at 7:26 PM

Guwahati: The eclipse will be visible from 4:32 PM and will end at 7:26 PM

Noida: Lasting for 119 minutes, the lunar eclipse will begin at 5:30 PM and will end at 7:26 PM.

Kolkata: People in Kolkata will witness the eclipse a bit earlier at 4:55 PM which will end at 7:26 PM.

Siliguri: The eclipse will begin at 4:45 PM and will last for around 161 minutes.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will be able to witness a partial eclipse from 6:04 PM to 7:26 PM.

Chennai: The eclipsed moon will be visible for 1 hour and 48 minutes and will reach its maximum point at 05:42 PM.

Bengaluru: A partial eclipse will be visible from 5:49 PM to 07:26 PM.

Bhubaneshwar: Bhubaneshwar city in Odisha will witness the eclipse from 5:05 PM.

Kohima: A full sight of the eclipse will be visible from 4:23 PM to 7:26 PM.

Patna: A total lunar eclipse can be witnessed from 05:05 PM which will end at 7:31 PM.

While listed above are the timings across some major Indian cities, check the complete list of timings here.

For those who want to witness the phenomenon, no special equipment is required. Though using telescopes and binoculars can help improve the view.

