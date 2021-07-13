To dunk in sambar on not? Twitter users share recipes, memes as 'Idli' trends
As the idli gained more and more eyeballs on social media, many shared pictures of the dish they had prepared at home while others shared memes
The term ‘idli’ began trending on Twitter as users began posting pictures of the signature South Indian dish. Some shared pictures of themselves enjoying the healthy snack as rains lashed many parts of the country, while another user asked which is the better way to eat an idli — in a bowl or dipped in sambar.
#HealthyEating
Are you the idli with sambar in a bowl type or the idli drowned in sambar type?
What was todays breakfast? pic.twitter.com/9skWBfH6CM
— Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) July 13, 2021
Idli is a topic that is being discussed on Twitter, even as monsoons have finally arrived in many parts of India including Delhi where the rains arrived later than usual after a heat wave. Monsoons usually arrive in Delhi by June end, but this time, they were delayed by 16 days and arrived on 13 July.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing rains since June 2021,while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are going to receive heavy to very heavy rainfalls and the three places have been put on orange alert till 15 July. In Kerala too, an orange alert has been issued for some districts in the state due to heavy rainfall.
As the idli gained more and more eyeballs on social media, many shared pictures of the dish they had prepared at home.
Steamed rice cakes (idli) with coconut chutney and tomato chutney pic.twitter.com/8mcyuIJLDG
— (@sarahUnravelled) July 13, 2021
Others Twitter users were quick to crack jokes and share memes and some even shared dietary facts and recipes for those craving the dish.
Idli is trending on #Twitter ..
Meanwhile, Aloo Paratha is like .. pic.twitter.com/tdkbbefZIa
— Parimal Srivastava (@iamvishwaranjan) July 13, 2021
Seeing Idli in trending, I remember only this guy.
"Ae iyer ae idli" #PinkTwitter pic.twitter.com/3dt4bMI2Kq
— Naman (@ama_joking) July 13, 2021
Freshly made Idli Chutney Powder …
2:3 ratio of Chana to Urad dal (cups) roasted mildly with a tbsp cooking oil and pinch of hing. Ground fine after cooling with salt to taste.
I prefer this simple recipe, varying dal ratio on occasion.#ManMustCook pic.twitter.com/uFLhSW5xgD
— G Raghuram (@UntergrundmannG) July 13, 2021
Idli #southIndian special. Benefits:
Easy to digest
nutritious
Rich in #protein #vitamins and #carbohydrates#Idlib #foodie #adventure #restaurant pic.twitter.com/MuelyMRuTH
— cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) July 13, 2021
also read
'Something went wrong': Twitter desktop app down for some users around the world
As of now, only the Twitter web app seems to be affected for some users; any issue with the mobile app has not been reported yet.
Delhi Police files FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on platform
Officials said the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act
Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country
Twitter India Map Controversy: The microblogging site displayed distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country