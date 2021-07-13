India

To dunk in sambar on not? Twitter users share recipes, memes as 'Idli' trends

As the idli gained more and more eyeballs on social media, many shared pictures of the dish they had prepared at home while others shared memes

FP Trending July 13, 2021 14:15:14 IST
To dunk in sambar on not? Twitter users share recipes, memes as 'Idli' trends

The term ‘idli’ began trending on Twitter as users began posting pictures of the signature South Indian dish. Some shared pictures of themselves enjoying the healthy snack as rains lashed many parts of the country, while another user asked which is the better way to eat an idli — in a bowl or dipped in sambar.

Idli is a topic that is being discussed on Twitter, even as monsoons have finally arrived in many parts of India including Delhi where the rains arrived later than usual after a heat wave. Monsoons usually arrive in Delhi by June end, but this time, they were delayed by 16 days and arrived on 13 July.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing rains since June 2021,while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are going to receive heavy to very heavy rainfalls and the three places have been put on orange alert till 15 July. In Kerala too, an orange alert has been issued for some districts in the state due to heavy rainfall.

As the idli gained more and more eyeballs on social media, many shared pictures of the dish they had prepared at home.

Others Twitter users were quick to crack jokes and share memes and some even shared dietary facts and recipes for those craving the dish.

 

Updated Date: July 13, 2021 14:15:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Something went wrong': Twitter desktop app down for some users around the world
News &amp; Analysis

'Something went wrong': Twitter desktop app down for some users around the world

As of now, only the Twitter web app seems to be affected for some users; any issue with the mobile app has not been reported yet.

Delhi Police files FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on platform
India

Delhi Police files FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on platform

Officials said the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act

Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country
India

Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country

Twitter India Map Controversy: The microblogging site displayed distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country