The term ‘idli’ began trending on Twitter as users began posting pictures of the signature South Indian dish. Some shared pictures of themselves enjoying the healthy snack as rains lashed many parts of the country, while another user asked which is the better way to eat an idli — in a bowl or dipped in sambar.

Are you the idli with sambar in a bowl type or the idli drowned in sambar type? What was todays breakfast? pic.twitter.com/9skWBfH6CM — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) July 13, 2021

Idli is a topic that is being discussed on Twitter, even as monsoons have finally arrived in many parts of India including Delhi where the rains arrived later than usual after a heat wave. Monsoons usually arrive in Delhi by June end, but this time, they were delayed by 16 days and arrived on 13 July.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing rains since June 2021,while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are going to receive heavy to very heavy rainfalls and the three places have been put on orange alert till 15 July. In Kerala too, an orange alert has been issued for some districts in the state due to heavy rainfall.

As the idli gained more and more eyeballs on social media, many shared pictures of the dish they had prepared at home.

Steamed rice cakes (idli) with coconut chutney and tomato chutney pic.twitter.com/8mcyuIJLDG — (@sarahUnravelled) July 13, 2021

Others Twitter users were quick to crack jokes and share memes and some even shared dietary facts and recipes for those craving the dish.

Idli is trending on #Twitter .. Meanwhile, Aloo Paratha is like .. pic.twitter.com/tdkbbefZIa — Parimal Srivastava (@iamvishwaranjan) July 13, 2021

Seeing Idli in trending, I remember only this guy.

"Ae iyer ae idli" #PinkTwitter pic.twitter.com/3dt4bMI2Kq — Naman (@ama_joking) July 13, 2021