TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Tamil Nadu declares Class 10 results; how to check scores via mobile app

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED | The Tamil Nadu government has released its SSLC or Class 10 results today (Monday, 10 August) on the board's official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

This time, 100 percent of students — over 9.5 lakh students of which 468,070 are girls and 471,759 boys — have cleared the Class 10 papers.

Students have been assessed on the basis of a special scheme that takes into account the results of quarterly or half-yearly exams (given 80 percent weightage) and attendance (20 percent weightage).

The exams, which were to be conducted from 15 to 25 June after being postponed from March due to the nationwide lockdown, were cancelled as per a Madras High Court order to ensure the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check via mobile app

As it has been observed in the past, the official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores.

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.

The Class 10 examination was conducted at 12,690 centres.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results'

Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date. However, Class 12 results were declared on 16 July.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan earlier said all steps are being taken to provide the results of Class 10 exams at the earliest.