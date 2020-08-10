TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates: 100% students pass exams, no merit list to be released

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates: Students can check their results on the state board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.
TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates | All of the 9,39,829 students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year cleared it. This year, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys appeared for the exam.
The Tamil Nadu board had stopped declaring the names of top ranking students from 2018 onwards and there will be no merit list this year too.
As per the directions of the Madras High Court, all the students were promoted as exams could not be held owing to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result was declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) at 9.30 am today (Monday, 10 August).
Once declared, students can check their results on the state board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam were to be conducted from 15 to 25 June after being postponed from the March due to the nationwide lockdown. However, these exams were later cancelled as per a Madras High Court order in order to ensure the safety of students. Students have been assessed on the basis of a special scheme that takes into account the results of quarterly or half-yearly exams and attendance.
Steps to check TN Class 10 results 2020 on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"
Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date. However, Class 12 results were declared on 16 July.