TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates: 100% students pass exams, no merit list to be released

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates: Students can check their results on the state board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

August 10, 2020
TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates: 100% students pass exams, no merit list to be released

10:19 (ist)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Over 52,000 students clear exam in Kancheepuram

The highest number of passed students are from the following districts:

Kancheepuram (52,741)
Vellore (50,916)
Chennai (49,235)
Tiruvallore (48,950)
Villupuram (46,494)
09:57 (ist)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

100% students clear exams

All of the 9,39,829 students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year cleared it. This year, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys appeared for the exam.
09:41 (ist)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

DGE Tamil Nadu declares Class 10 results

Ending the wait for over 9.5 lakh students, the Tamil Nadu DGE declared Class 10 results on dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through alternative websites and SMS.
09:00 (ist)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

95.2% students had cleared 2019 exams

In 2019, 95.2 percent students passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam. The pass percentage of girls was 97 percent, four percent higher as compared to the boys. Sivagangai was the best performing district with pass percentage of 98.5 percent.
08:36 (ist)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Students to be promoted based on special scheme

The SSLC exams, scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and were later cancelled following the Madras High Court order. Later, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the candidates appearing for the Class 10 exam will be promoted.

Students will now be evaluated based on a special scheme under which 80 percent of the weightage will be given to quarterly or half yearly exams and remaining 20 percent to the attendance.
08:20 (ist)

Class 10 results likely at 9.30 am

The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the SSLC results at 9.30 am, according to media reports.

Once declared, result can be checked online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in, after it is declared.

Aug 10, 2020 - 10:19 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Over 52,000 students clear exam in Kancheepuram

The highest number of passed students are from the following districts:

Kancheepuram (52,741)
Vellore (50,916)
Chennai (49,235)
Tiruvallore (48,950)
Villupuram (46,494)

Aug 10, 2020 - 10:11 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

DGE to not release merit list 

The Tamil Nadu board had stopped declaring the names of top ranking students from 2018 onwards. IIt, however, announces the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the 'unhealthy' competition, a report in The Indian Express said.

Aug 10, 2020 - 10:02 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Students require 35% in each subject to clear exam

Students are required to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the SSLC exams. For subjects with practical examination, students must score 20 out of 75 marks in theory and 15 out of 25 marks in practicals to pass.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:57 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

100% students clear exams

All of the 9,39,829 students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year cleared it. This year, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys appeared for the exam.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:49 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Check Tamil Nadu SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or type the URL tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "TN SSLC 10th Results 2020".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:47 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Check TN SSLC Results 2020 on examresults.net

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020."

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Tamil Nadu Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:46 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Check scores through mobile app

Students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:41 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

DGE Tamil Nadu declares Class 10 results

Ending the wait for over 9.5 lakh students, the Tamil Nadu DGE declared Class 10 results on dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through alternative websites and SMS.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:02 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

Check TN Class 10 results 2020 on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Aug 10, 2020 - 09:00 (IST)

TN SSLC 10th result 2020 Latest Updates

95.2% students had cleared 2019 exams

In 2019, 95.2 percent students passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam. The pass percentage of girls was 97 percent, four percent higher as compared to the boys. Sivagangai was the best performing district with pass percentage of 98.5 percent.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in Updates | All of the 9,39,829 students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year cleared it. This year, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys appeared for the exam.

The Tamil Nadu board had stopped declaring the names of top ranking students from 2018 onwards and there will be no merit list this year too.

As per the directions of the Madras High Court, all the students were promoted as exams could not be held owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result was declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) at 9.30 am today (Monday, 10 August).

Once declared, students can check their results on the state board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam were to be conducted from 15 to 25 June after being postponed from the March due to the nationwide lockdown. However, these exams were later cancelled as per a Madras High Court order in order to ensure the safety of students. Students have been assessed on the basis of a special scheme that takes into account the results of quarterly or half-yearly exams and attendance.

Steps to check TN Class 10 results 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date. However, Class 12 results were declared on 16 July. 

Updated Date: August 10, 2020 10:37:23 IST

