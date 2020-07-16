TN 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results out; check details at tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2020 DECLARED | Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were released today (Thursday, 16 July) on— tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Twitter earlier said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has instructed that the results should be announced by the third week of July.

According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date.

How to check TN Class 12 results 2020 after it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu HSE result 2020"

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam was conducted from 15 to 25 June. More than 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The board exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 10 examination was conducted at 12,690 centres.

Face masks will be distributed to students, teachers and other staff during the examination period.

The evaluation process of Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination 2020 answer sheets is already underway.

The admit card for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams was released on 4 June at 2 pm. It was released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations Dge.tn.gov.in.