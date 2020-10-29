TN Plus One Supplementary result 2020: TNDGE declares exam scores on dge.tn.gov.in

TN Plus One Supplementary result 2020: To check the result, students will have to key in their hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal

TN Plus One (Class 11) supplementary result 2020 was declared on Thursday, (29 October) by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Students can check their score, total and qualifying status at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, TNDGE conducted the Class 11 supplementary exam in the month of September. To check the result, students will have to key in their hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, after the results are declared, students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for re-totalling and revaluation by 3 November 2020.

Steps to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the Result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Press the link that mentions TN First year or Plus one supplementary result.

Step 4: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: TN Class Plus One supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your marks, total before downloading, and taking a print.

Click here for the direct link to check and download TN Plus One supplementary result 2020.

TN Plus One Results were declared by TNDGE in July. A total of 96.04 percent of students qualified for the exam this year.

On Wednesday, TNDGE declared the Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2020 on its official website.

Those students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for re-totaling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on 3 and 4 November.

They will have to pay a fee of Rs 275 to get the answer sheet copy for each subject. For re-totalling, students will have to pay Rs 205 for each paper.