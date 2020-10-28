TN Supplementary exam result 2020 for Class 10 and 12 released, check scores at tnresults.nic.in

TN Supplementary exam | Students who are unsatisfied with their score can apply for retotalling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on 3 and 4 November

TN supplementary exam results 2020 for class 10 and 12 was declared today (28 October) by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Students can now check their score and qualifying status on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

As per Scroll.in, the Class 10 supplementary examination result that was expected at around 11.00 am, was released at around 1.30 pm. Meanwhile, the Class 12 result was declared at its scheduled time of 2.00 pm.

CLICK HERE to check the TN 10th supplementary result directly.

CLICK HERE to check the TN 12th supplementary result directly.

Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-totaling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on 3 and 4 November.

Students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 275 to get the answer sheet copy for each subject. For re-totalling, they will be required to pay Rs 205 for each paper. For re-totalling of Biology subject, students will have to pay Rs 305.

The TN supplementary exam for Class 10 was conducted from 21 to 26 September, while the Class 12 exam was held between 21 and 28 September. A report by Scroll said that around 10,000 students appeared for the exam for Class 10 and around 50,000 took the Class 12 exam.

To check results, students are required to enter their registration number and other login credentials.

Steps to check TN supplementary exam result 2020

Step 1: Log on to Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu's official website - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions Supplementary exam results 2021

Step 4: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 5: The TN Supplementary board exam for class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your score, total, qualifying status before saving, and taking a print.

About Tamil Nadu DGE

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911