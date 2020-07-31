Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Declared: 96.04% students clear exams; check score at tnresults.nic.in

Students can check the result at the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Plus One result 2020 has been declared.

According to a report in The Times of India, apart from the Tamil Nadu DGE’s websites, students can also check their score on tnresults.nic.in, tnresults.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Here’s a direct link to check Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 - http://tnresults.nic.in/jhprd.html.

The report said that over eight lakh students had appeared for the examination this year which were conducted from 4 to 23 March. The board had to cancel the final exam which was scheduled for 26 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the report by Indian Express, the board has also released the results for Class 12 re-sit candidates.

The pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 11 exam has improved by one percent this year. A total of 96.04 percent students cleared the exam. Last year's pass percentage was 95 percent.

The report said that girls have outperformed boys registering 97.49 pass percentage, while the pass percentage of boys was 94.38 percent. Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 96.5 and for boys it was 93.3.

A total of 2,716 schools have recorded 100 percent pass percentage this year. The aided schools performed better with 96.95 percent, while government schools stood at 92.71 percent, the report added.

Candidates will have to enter the registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and click on get marks button.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, 94.1 percent students cleared the TN Plus One Arts result, 96.28 percent passed in commerce stream, 96.33 percent in science stream and 92.8 percent in vocational result.

On 29 July, Tamil Nadu minister for school education KA Sengottaiyan has said that the state board's Plus One result 2020 will be declared on 31 July at 9.30 am.

In a tweet, the minister said that the results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied. The board will announce the date for receiving the mark sheet from their schools at a later date.