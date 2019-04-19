TN Board Result 2019 Declared: Tiruppur ranks first with 95.37% pass percentage, followed by Erode with 95.23%, Perambalur with 95.15%

TN Board Result 2019 Declared: The Tamil Nadu board declared the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations on Friday, 19 April (today) at 9.30 am. Among the districts, Tiruppur ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37 percent, followed by Erode with 95.23 percent and Perambalur district in the third place with 95.15 percent.

The overall pass percentage is 91.3 percent. Girls have outshone boys this year too with 93.64 percent. The pass percentage for boys is recorded at 88.57 percent.

A total of 8,87,992 students received the Tamil Nadu 12th results today.

Candidates who appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic. Students can also access their results on examresults.net.

In 2018, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 91.1 percent. While 87.7 percent boys had passed the exam, 94.1 percent girls cleared the tests that year.

