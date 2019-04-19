You are here:
TN Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results released; students can also check scores via SMS

India FP Staff Apr 19, 2019 10:33:47 IST
TN Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results released; students can also check scores via SMS

  • 10:33 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Students score highest in Mathematics

    Reportedly, 96.25 percent students passed the Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination 2019 in Mathematics, 95.27 percent of students passed in Computer Science.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     

    Tiruppur district tops merit list

    After the Tamil Nadu board released the HSC board exam results. reports said that Tiruppur district stood first with 95.37 pass percentage followed by Erode with 95.23 percent and Perambalur district with 95.15 percent.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Additional websites to check Tamil Nadu HSC board results:

    Here are additional websites to check the scores of the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam: www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in. Students can also log on to the official website (here is the direct link) and examresults.net to check results.

  • 10:00 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    Many schools record 100 percent results
     
    As many as 1,281 schools in Tamil Nadu have recorded 100 percent results in the HSC Class 12 board exam results declared on Friday. Students can check their scores at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Additionally, results are also released at examresults.net.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Girls outshine boys for second consecutive year with 93.64% pass percentage

    Girls have outshone boys in 2019 as well with a pass percentage of 93.64 percent. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.57 percent. The three districts that scored the highest are — Tirupur with an overall pass percentage of 95.37 percent, Erode with 95.37 percent and Perambalur with 95.15 percent.

  • 09:53 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    Tamil Nadu board released Class 11 arrear result as well

    The Tamil Nadu Class 11 arrear result was also declared by the board on their official website on Friday.

  • 09:49 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    No topper declared in Tamil Nadu HSC board exam

    The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGETN) decided against declaring the names of the toppers for the HSC Class 12 board exam, reports said soon after the results were declared. The decision was taken to discourage unhealthy competition. 

    "The first three ranks will not be announced because students these days are mentally affected even if they lose a mark. So, even parents won't pressurise students too much. This will make sure that imparting knowledge is the focus of our educational institutes," as reported by PTI.

  • 09:46 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     

    91.3 is the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam in 2019

    The 91.3% pass recorded in the Tamil Nadu HSC/Class 12 board exam result this year. The pass percentage among girl students is 93.64 percent while it is 88.57 percent among male students, reports said.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Direct link to check Tamil Nadu HSC board results out now

    Students checking their Tamil Nadu HSC board exam results can use this direct link.

  • 09:34 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    Results declared
     
     
    The Tamil Nadu board declared the HSC Class 12 results on their official website on Friday. Students awaiting their scores can check at at tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net.
     
     

  • 09:24 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    Results expected in less than 10 minutes
     
     
    The Tamil Nadu HSC board exam results are expected to be declared in less than 10 minutes. The results will be available on the official websites and alternative websites in case the official site crashes due to the heavy traffic.
     

  • 09:11 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    Supplementary exams to held in June
     
     
    The Tamil Nadu board is likely to announce the results of the HSC Class 12 board exam soon on the official website. However, the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGETN) will conduct the supplementary exams from 6 to 13 June, 2019 for students.

  • 09:05 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready

    Students awaiting their Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam results are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket details ready. Results are expected at 9.30 on the official website.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    RECAP: Tamil Nadu HSC results were declared on 16 May in 2018

    In 2018, the Tamil Nadu board HSC/Class 12th results were declared on 16 May, 2018.

  • 08:50 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    In 2018, the pass percentage stood at 91 percent

    The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 91.1 percent. Girls scored better than boys in the 2018 Tamil Nadu HSC board exam with a pass percentage of 94.1. percent as opposed to the pass percentage for boys which was 87.7 percent.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam in 2018

    In the 2018 Tamil Nadu HSC board exam, 9,07,620 students had taken the examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. 

  • 08:40 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Tamil Nadu DGE will announce HSC board exam results

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the HSC board exam results at 9.30 on Friday, on its official website. The board reconducted the Class 12 exams this year from 1 March till 19 March.

  • 08:37 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

     
    How to check scores once resuls are declared by Tamil Nadu board:
     

    Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

    Step 2: Click on 'TN HSC Class 12 results'

    Step 3: Fill in the required details

    Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

  • 08:36 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Results can also be checked on examresults.net

    In addition to the official Tamil Nadu board websites, students awaiting their HSC result can also examresults.net for their scores. The result is expected to be declared at 9.30 on Friday.

  • 08:30 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Students can check scores at official website

    Once the Tamil Nadu board declares the results, students can check their scores on the official websites —  tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

  • 08:29 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019 latest updates

    Results expected today at 9.30 am

    The Tamil Nadu board is expected to declare the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examinations on Friday, at 9.30 am.

  • 20:20 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019

     
    Girls outperformed boys in 2018
     
     
    The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam in 2018 was 91.1 percent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 percent, while the boys scored an average of 87.7 percent. Virudhunagar district fared the best, followed by Erode and Tirupur.
     

  • 20:19 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019

     
    8 lakh candidates apeared for HSC exams

    Around eight lakh students appeared for the exam this year. In 2018, the number of students who enrolled for the HSC Class 12 exam was over nine lakh.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019

    Exams were held from 1 March to 19 March

    This year, the The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the Class 12 exams from 1 March till 19 March.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    TN Board Result 2019

     

    Tamil Nadu HSC results to be declared shortly

    The Tamil Nadu board is expected to declare the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations shortly. Candidates who appeared for the HSC exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. Students can also can also access their results on examresults.net

Once the results are declared, students will receive their marksheets from the schools from 20 April to 26 April, 2019.

The students can also receive their results through SMS, reports said, which will be sent on their registered mobile number. The duration that students will be able to apply for re-evaluation is from 22 April to 24 April.

The cost of re-evaluation is Rs 205 for all subjects except biology. For biology, students will need to pay Rs 305.

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to announce the SSLC or Class 10 scores on 29 April.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 10:33:47 IST

