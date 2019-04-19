TN Board Result 2019 Declared: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 overall pass percentage is 91.3%; girls outperform boys with pass percentage of 93.64%

TN Board Result 2019 Declared | Tamil Nadu 12th result has been released on the official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. "HSE (+2) March 2019 exam results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs," confirmed Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu regarding the TN 12th result.

This year, overall 91.3 percent students of the total have passed, reports have said. Girls have outshone boys this year too with 93.64 percent and boys pass percentage is 88.57 percent. The top three districts are — Tirupur with overall pass percentage is 95.37 percent, Erode with 95.37 percent and Perambalur at 95.15 percent.

A total of 8,87,992 students will receive the Tamil Nadu 12th result today. Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 91.1 percent. 87.7 percent boys and 94.1 percent girls cleared the tests last year.

Candidates who appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official websites —tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic. Students can also can also access their results on examresults.net.

This year, around eight lakh students appeared for the HSC exams, which was conducted between 1 March and 19 March by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. In 2018, 9,82,097 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 exams.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates needed to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.

Earlier, the state education board announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage. This test will be held between 3 June and 10 June.

