TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: Girls outperform boys by 5.39%; 92.34% of students clear Plus Two exams

Out of a total of 7,99, 717 students, girls outshone boys with a passing percentage of 94.80 percent as against boys' 89.41 percent.

FP Trending July 16, 2020 11:25:14 IST
TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: Girls outperform boys by 5.39%; 92.34% of students clear Plus Two exams

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 16, 2020 - 11:16 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Results to be sent to schools, candidates via SMS, says education minister

Tamil Nadu Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that that the exam results will be "sent to school students and individual candidates via SMS to the mobile number provided by them". But, he continued, "the results will be released only after the re-selection of candidates appearing for the Class 12  re-examination to be held on 27 July".

July 16, 2020 - 11:00 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

85.94% of students pass in govt school, 98.7% in private

The pass percentage among government schools stood at 85.94% against 98.7% in private schools, reports News18. The overall passing percentage stands at 92.34%.

July 16, 2020 - 10:51 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Alternative website to check if official website is down

The official website could be unresponsive or slow due to the heavy traffic. Students need not worry as the result is available on alternative websites as well as via SMS and on an Android app.

Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:

examresults.net
indiaresults.com
schools9.com
results.shiksha

Click here to check results on alternative websites

July 16, 2020 - 10:39 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Subjects wise pass percentage

  • Physics - 95.94%
  • Chemistry - 95.82%
  • Biology - 96.14%
  • Maths - 96.31%
  • Botany - 93.95%
  • Zoology - 92.97%
  • Computer Science - 99.51%
  • Commerce - 95.65%
  • Accountancy- 94.8% 

July 16, 2020 - 10:33 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Girls outshine boys this year

Out of a total of 7,99, 717 students, girls outshone boys with a passing percentage of 94.80 percent as against boys' 89.41 percent.

July 16, 2020 - 10:27 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Tiruppur emerges as best performing district

Tiruppur has topped among districts with a record pass percentage of 97.12 percent. The pass percentage in Erode was 96.99 percent, and Coimbatore was 96.39 percent, according to Indian Express.

July 16, 2020 - 10:22 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Class 12 exam results delayed due to lockdown

The Tamil Nadu board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10th exam and Class 11th. The result date for 10th class is yet to be announced.

July 16, 2020 - 10:20 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Over 7.9 lakh students appeared for this year's exams

A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams in March and of them, 92.3% have passed, reports NDTV.

July 16, 2020 - 10:13 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Overall 92.34% of students clear this year's exams

The overall pass percentage of the Tamil Nadu government's HSC or Class 12 results is at 92.34%. Last year the passing overall percentage was at 91.3%

July 16, 2020 - 10:09 (IST)

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates

Students can check results on mobile app

Additionally, students can choose to download the 'Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020, SSLC and HSC result' app from the Google Playstore, reports said.

Once the app is downloaded, students must enter the roll number and other details and hit submit.

TN 12th Results 2020 Declared Latest Updates: The overall pass percentage of the Tamil Nadu government's HSC or Class 12 results is at 92.34%. Last year the passing overall percentage was at 91.3%.

The Tamil Nadu government has released the state HSC or Class 12 results today (16 July, Thursday) on the official websites. Students can check their scores on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The education body had scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from 2 to 24 March.

The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

In 2019, a total of 8,69,423 students appeared for the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 percent.

How to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Tamil Nadu Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'TN HSC result 2020' option

Step 3: Enter registration number and DOB to log in

Step 4: Check results and take a printout for future reference

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 score via SMS:

Students can also check their HSC scores via SMS. To do this, they must send their registration number and date of birth to 09282232585 or 919282232585 in the following format: TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH.

How to check results on the app:

Additionally, students can choose to download the 'Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020, SSLC and HSC result' app from the Google Playstore, reports said.

Once the app is downloaded, students must enter the roll number and other details and hit submit.

Updated Date: July 16, 2020 11:25:14 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

