TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: Girls outperform boys by 5.39%; 92.34% of students clear Plus Two exams

TN 12th Results 2020 Latest Updates
Results to be sent to schools, candidates via SMS, says education minister
Tamil Nadu Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that that the exam results will be "sent to school students and individual candidates via SMS to the mobile number provided by them". But, he continued, "the results will be released only after the re-selection of candidates appearing for the Class 12 re-examination to be held on 27 July".
பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கும், தனித்தேர்வர்களுக்கும் அவர்கள் வழங்கிய கைப்பேசி எண்ணிற்கு குறுஞ்செய்தி மூலமாக தேர்வு முடிவுகள் அனுப்பி வைக்கப்படும்.— K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) July 16, 2020
27.7.2020 அன்று நடைபெறவுள்ள +2 மறுதேர்வினை எழுதும் தேர்வர்களுக்கு மட்டும் மறுதேர்வு முடிவடைந்த பின் தேர்வு முடிவுகள் வெளியிடப்படும். #TNGovt pic.twitter.com/bBYxVcTfQh