TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check if official sites are slow or unresponsive

TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED: Students need not worry as the result is available on alternative websites as well as via SMS and on an Android app.

TN 12th Results 2020 DECLARED: The Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 results have been declared today (Thursday, 16 July).

Students can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

However, the official website could be unresponsive or slow due to the heavy traffic once the results are declared. Students need not worry as the result is available on alternative websites as well as via SMS and on an Android app.

Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:

The higher secondary exams were held in March but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown delayed the evaluation of answer sheets. In 2019, the result was declared on 19 April and 91.3 percent students had passed the exam.

Previously, Class 10 exams were scrapped and the government had decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance.

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 score via SMS:

Students can also check their HSC scores via SMS. To do this, they must send their registration number and date of birth to 09282232585 or 919282232585 in the following format: TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH.

How to check results on the app:

Additionally, students can choose to download the 'Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020, SSLC and HSC result' app from the Google Playstore, reports said.

Once the app is downloaded, students must enter the roll number and other details and hit submit.

How to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Tamil Nadu Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'TN HSC result 2020' option

Step 3: Enter registration number and DOB to log in

Step 4: Check results and take a printout for future reference