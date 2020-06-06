TN Board Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11 and 12 examination results to be announced by third week of July, says state education minister

TN Board Result 2020 | Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11 and 12 examination results will be announced by the third week of July. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Twitter.

Sengottaiyan said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has instructed that the results should be announced by the third week on July.

The exact date of declaration of results has not been announced yet.

According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam will be conducted from 15 to 25 June. More than 9.5 lakh candidates will be taking the examination. The board exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 10 examination will be conducted at 12,690 centres.

Face masks will be distributed to students, teachers and other staff during the examination period.

The evaluation process of Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination 2020 answer sheets is already underway.

The admit card for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams was released on 4 June at 2 pm. It was released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations Dge.tn.gov.in.