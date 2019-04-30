TN 10th Result 2019 declared: Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district records highest pass percentage of 98.53% in Class 10 exams; overall 95.2% students passed

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 declared | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the results of the Class 10 SSLC exams on Monday. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Tirupur district at 98.53 percent, followed by Ramanathapuram with 98.48 percent and Namakkal with 98.45 percent. The overall pass percentage stands at 95.2 percent, with girls outperforming boys at 97 percent versus 93.3 percent.

The scores were declared on the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

For the TN Class 12 exams, no merit list was declared keeping in mind the spirit of healthy competition among students. No merit list has been declared for Class 10 either.

Around 10 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted from 14 March to 29 March

In 2018, a total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu. Among them, 94.4 percent students passed the exam, and girls, with a pass percentage of 94.5 percent outshone boys, who had a pass percentage of 89.3 percent.

"The first three ranks will not be announced because students these days are mentally affected even if they lose a mark. This way, even parents won't pressure students too much. The board wants to make sure that imparting knowledge is the focus of our educational institutes," Tamil Nadu Education board officials had told PTI.

While candidates who appeared for the SSLC exams can check their scores on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic, an alternate website examresults.net is also available to access the scores.

