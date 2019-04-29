10th Result 2019 Tamil Nadu DECLARED LIVE updates: Tirupur district records highest pass percentage of 98.53%; girls outperform boys with 97%

10th Result 2019 Date and Time Tamil Nadu LATEST updates | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the 2019 results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, examinations on Monday, 29 April at 9.30 am. Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in.
This year, the pass percentage for TN board's Class exam is 95.2 percent. Once again, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97 percent, higher than last year's 96.4 percent. A low number of 93.3 percent boys passed the Class 10 board exams.
The highest pass percentage was recorded in Tirupur district at 98.53 percent, followed by Ramanathapuram with 98.48 percent and Namakkal with 98.45 percent.
Around 10 lakh students await their results for TN SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 14 March and 29 March.
Steps to check TN SSLC Class 10 result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites — tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'download result'
Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Given the fact that a large number of students will be checking their results on the official website once TNDGE announces it on tnresults.nic.in, the official website faces the risk of crashing. While a temporary glitch or slowdown of the official website is being fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their SSLC Class 10 results. Students can visit other websites — dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net — to check their results.
To pass the SSLC exam, candidates need to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in the theory examinations and 40 marks out of 50 in the practicals.
Last year, 10,01,140 students had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams, of which 4,74,340 were boys and 4,76,340 girls. The overall pass percentage was 94.50 percent, which is expected to increase this year.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, had released the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.
