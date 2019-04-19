TN Board Result 2019 Result 12th declared: No toppers list to be released this year to discourage stress among students

TN Board Result 2019 Declared | The Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 board has declared the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations on Friday, 19 April at 9.30 am. However, this year the toppers' list has not been announced keeping in mind the spirit of healthy competition among students, the board has said.

Thus, no merit list will be released by the Tamil Nadu board for Class 12 examination results. "The first three ranks will not be announced because students these days are mentally affected even if they lose a mark. This way, even parents won't pressurise students too much. The board wants to make sure that imparting knowledge is the focus of our educational institutes," Tamil Nadu Education board officials told PTI.

Candidates who appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official websites —tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic. Students can also access their results on examresults.net.

This year, overall 91.3 percent students of the total have passed, reports have said. Girls have outshone boys this year too with 93.64 percent and boys pass percentage is 88.57 percent. The top three districts are — Tirupur with overall pass percentage is 95.37 percent, Erode with 95.37 percent and Perambalur at 95.15 percent.

This year, around eight lakh students appeared for the HSC exams, which was conducted between 1 March and 19 March by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. In 2018, 9,82,097 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 exams.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 91.1 percent, with 87.7 percent boys and 94.1 percent girls cleared the tests.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates needed to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.

Earlier, the state education board announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage. This test will be held between 3 June and 10 June.

