TM Krishna's Delhi concert rescheduled; will now be held at Garden of Five Senses on 17 November

A day after his concert at Nehru Park in New Delhi, organised by Spic Macay and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was abruptly called off, classical musician TM Krishna announced a new venue for his performance in the city.

Krishna will now perform on 17 November at the Garden of Five Senses, near Saket, he revealed in a tweet.

The AAI had blamed "certain exigencies" for forcing the "postponement" of Krishna's concert, but there was some conjecture that the decision had been prompted by threats from right-wing groups.

Amid the row, the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal had announced that they would ensure Krishna's performance was hosted in the city without a hitch.

The rescheduled concert will be inaugurated by Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and has been titled 'Avam Ki Awaz: A musical evening dedicated to the voice of a common man'.

Performing tomorrow, 17th November in New Delhi with RK Shriramkumar, Praveen Sparsh and Anirudh Athreya

Venue: Garden of Five Senses, Near Saket

Time: 6.30 pm pic.twitter.com/Ug8fkwArGh — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) November 16, 2018

RK Shriramkumar, Praveen Sparsh and Anirudh Athreya are among the other artists performing at the event.

The AAI concert cancellation comes close on the heels of a growing online hate campaign against TM Krishna, for speaking out against attempts to communalise Carnatic music. The backlash to the artiste coincided with him being dropped from the performance line-up at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland in the US this August.

Krishna has been termed 'anti-Indian', 'urban Naxal' and other slurs of that hue for his vocal opposition to right-wing trolls.

"Most people cannot accept an artist who speaks, an artist who questions," Krishna told Firstpost, addressing the AAI concert cancellation.

"I think the problem that we are facing now is because we want to control the kind of art that is performed; you want to control the kind of artist who is allowed to perform," he added. "We want to control what a writer can write or speak (about)... But contestations through art, contestations through the word, we have to accept these as they are the most beautiful part of democracy. Somehow we are heading in the exact opposite direction."