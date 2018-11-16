No country for TM Krishna: India has plenty of room for sycophants, but none for a musician with spine

It happened within minutes of waking on Thursday. By mid-morning, a sense of that dread and despair had quickly changed into incredulous exasperation.

An entire two-day program featuring four classical artistes co-organised by Spic Macay and the PSU, Airports Authority of India was suddenly not going to happen in Nehru Park, New Delhi any more because some people had objected to the inclusion of Carnatic musician TM Krishna, who was denigrating Hinduism by singing songs from other religions.

Ignoring the gloom that was building up within me I had decided to move ahead with my day. A little after lunch though I’d snapped and given in to the utter dismay and absurdity of the situation. After weeks of enduring low jibes on 'Urban Naxals', coupled with open inducements made by an irresponsible politician to an army of malformed individuals with hate on their minds, to flood the internet with fake news, it is time to ask ourselves if this is rock bottom. Can we start the repairing and clean up in that case or do we have lower depths to negotiate?

For, if we permit this misuse of power to pass without protest, where do we stop? For years, we have watched as filmmakers, writers, and visual artistes have been intimidated by those who don’t much care to read a book, watch a film or walk into an art gallery anyway. Individuals with years of study, observation and scholarship can be prevented from making a contribution to our world with perfect impunity.

Of course, classical musicians are largely perceived as a pliant lot and with good reason. Most have played the largely ceremonial role recommended for them in society in exchange for the means of gathering and peddling influence within the tight and small circles they occupy. Thus, every now and then one hears that a particular senior musician is the one to go to when, after having amassed every kind of wealth, a musician craves a national honour or two. Go to him, they say. He’s your man in the capital. He will get it done. Gradually, after having held their own integrity to their art and fellow musicians in abeyance for years, they are known to call up organisers of large well-funded festivals or sponsors asking for changes in lineups. They know perfectly well that the ecosystem, crammed with too few opportunities and too many timorous musicians looking for a break, will look the other way.

In public, an assiduously cultivated image projects senior “legendary” classical musicians as new age spiritualists who travel the globe for concerts but live in a time warp harking back to the unbroken traditions of a misty past. The best among them are capable of developing a frighteningly sharp 21st Century mercantile side when they occasionally emerge from their divine stupors.

To this set of senior musicians, the much vaunted “mysticism” in classical music serves to obfuscate its links with antediluvian social and cultural attitudes which persist to this day. These attitudes manifest themselves in the present by the steady marginalising and wiping out of scores of musicians who either cannot or refuse to play the game. And there are plenty of wonderful musicians who withdraw from an active performance circuit to nurture their art without making tacky deals and compromises.

Then there’s the template of the carefully created persona of the charismatic “good-looking” musician from the late 1970s onwards. This is when classical music was repackaged in the darbars of contemporary Delhi where finery, stage presence and mythic musical abilities combined to create a powerful draw for an increasingly vocal urban middle class India whose direct knowledge and appreciation of classical music was in decline but who wanted to be heard and seen.

Last year at a prominent college festival, I asked the secretary of the student council in charge of preserving and promoting classical music, why they repeated a few “big” names every other year. “Because Ma’am he has such magnetic stage presence. Even our volunteers who are not into classical music stop to stare at him,” came the breathless reply. I bit back the sharp riposte that came to me accepting that we were all beaten by the clever and long years of concerted image building and the celebrity cult which had served to take attention away from the music. It had also cast many musicians who didn’t care to peddle themselves into these modes as less interesting somehow and therefore not deserving of corporate support.

Today as the second and third generation of musicians emerge in the shadows of the celebrity legendary musician, they aren’t about to question or critique anything. Their role models have told them how to play the game and they have followed. Facetious talk on stage, a version of classical music that is embarrassingly lightweight when it is not distorted and aimed at a mass audience, a certain execrable showiness ensure that intelligence and good taste are not to be found most days when a classical musician takes the stage. Bad behaviour too abounds.

The scion of a powerful senior musician who occasionally works with folk musicians is known to keep them in their place in a variety of ways. An imperious wave of the hand will signal that their sound check of five minutes for a troupe of five musicians on different instruments is over. This bunch of well dressed, politically loyal, good looking musicians, most with family links to a senior musician have supporters in every place and usually work with a cabal of big ticket organisers and corporate sponsors.

So nobody minds the decades-long hijacking of rampant commercialism and declining taste in the way classical music concerts are curated and presented while cynically appealing to the lowest common denominator. Never mind that this harms the music that defines us as a civilisation and a culture. Never mind that this provides no space for the growth of a wider set of musicians and never mind that young musicians are picking up kitschy self promotion and wannabe behaviour (Hello Bro!) while also spouting the great clichés ad nauseum (We need your blessings!) which keep the apparatus in seemingly working order. We tolerate all of this for decades. None of these musicians has a position on the world they are part of or the ability to ask questions and seek change because what’s more important than bagging a concert. None of this exceedingly self-centred and harmful behaviour is considered unpatriotic.

But when a musician wants to be a regular member of society with opinions and questions like everybody else about how things are and how they can be better for everybody, and how we can all work together to achieve humane goals, we just can’t tolerate that.

The author is co-founder, First Edition Arts