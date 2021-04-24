The exam is scheduled to be conducted for admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, paramedical, fisheries, and other professional degree courses in Tripura

The last date to apply for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 has been extended by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination. Those who want to apply can now do so till 30 April by visiting the official website tbjee.nic.in. The exam will take place on 23 June.

All applications must be submitted only through the online mode.

The examination board has also modified the schedule as the examination will now be held only on a single day instead of two days. As per the latest notification, the time slot is as follows:

11 am to 12.30 am: Physics and Chemistry paper

1.30 pm to 2.15 pm: Biology

2.45 pm to 3.30 pm: Mathematics

Those seeking admission to engineering or technological degree courses (Group-A) will have to appear for physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers. For veterinary, fisheries, agricultural, paramedical and others (Group-B), candidates will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology exams.

Aspirants who want to apply for both Group A and Group B need to appear for all the papers.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for the entrance examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘apply’ tab .

Step 3: Register yourself by providing the required details.

Step 4: You will receive a Registration Number and Password.

Step 5: Use this Registration Number and Password to log in and fill the application form.

Step 6: Pay the fee.

Step 7: Upload the required documents.

Step 8: Submit the application. Save a copy and take a printout (if required) for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply: https://jeeonline.tripura.gov.in/

Eligibility

To apply for the examination, a candidate must fulfil the below criteria:

A candidate must be a citizen of India

H/She should be a permanent resident of Tripura. Either the candidate or his parents must have resided in the state for not less than 10 years

H/She should have either passed or is appearing for the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education or Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination

He/She is a child of All India Services Officers of Manipur-Tripura cadre

The candidate is a child of employees of the State Government posted outside Tripura

One of the parents of the candidate is an officer on deputation to the Government of Tripura or officer of the Central Government working in Tripura and has served in Tripura continuously for a period of three years or more

The candidate is a child of serving defence personnel (Army/Navy/Air Force) hailing from Tripura.