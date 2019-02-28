You are here:
'Titanic win for India, biggest diplomatic victory': Jingoism floods Twitter after Pakistan decides to release IAF pilot Abhinandan

India FP Staff Feb 28, 2019 20:35:32 IST

Twitter was gripped by a jingoistic fervour on Thursday after Pakistan announced it would release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan as a gesture of goodwill.

Even as Pakistani lawmakers greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement by thumping their desks in parliament, the Twitterati also engaged in some chest-thumping:

 

Imran's announcement came on the heels of India rejecting the possibility of any deal for securing the release of the pilot and demanding his unconditional and immediate repatriation. "In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Imran said.

Tensions between the two countries have been building up since the Pulwama attack, which was carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 42 CRPF soldiers were killed. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier on Thursday said Pakistan is willing to consider returning the pilot if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with India, and that Imran was ready to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to de-escalate tensions.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 20:35:32 IST

