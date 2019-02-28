'Titanic win for India, biggest diplomatic victory': Jingoism floods Twitter after Pakistan decides to release IAF pilot Abhinandan

Twitter was gripped by a jingoistic fervour on Thursday after Pakistan announced it would release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan as a gesture of goodwill.

Even as Pakistani lawmakers greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement by thumping their desks in parliament, the Twitterati also engaged in some chest-thumping:

TITANIC WIN FOR INDIA: Pakistan to release IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan tomorrow, crumbling under unprecedented pressure from India #SaluteOurForceshttps://t.co/HG6kD0PrBy — Republic (@republic) February 28, 2019

In less than 48 hours Pakistan has agreed to release our brave warrior Wing Commander Abhinandan. Because the very well knew if the don't release him, then this image could have become a reality. #AbhinandanMyHero #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/3ZZeFnfYTY — karan Gupta (@GuptaKaran971) February 28, 2019

Really nice of Pakistan that they are releasing Abhinandan as a peace gesture. Now time for India to reciprocate, respond in same kindness & destroy few more Terror camps in Pakistan as a peace gesture...#WelcomeBackAbhinandan — sarcasm ™ (@tum_rehnedo) February 28, 2019

This is the power of Modi govt and Indian forces. They did not buckle all along for peace talks, they mounted aggressive political pressure to bring confirmation #AbhinandanMyHero! This is the power of India! Proud of Abhinandan, ForcesGovt Love from India❤️#WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/Yatl2VOLZ2 — sachin jain (@sachin_jain21) February 28, 2019

Huge strategic Win for India!! Pakistan to return wing commander #Abhinandan tomorrow, let they save their face by repeating "Peace gesture" card. But we know Pak buckled for international diplomatic pressure, this is the victory of GOI, our armed forces.#WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/UJKpbI30Pa — Shakti Hiremath (@ShaktiSjh) February 28, 2019

#WelcomeBackAbhinandan India asserted he wasn't a bargaining chip & his return was non negotiable. The world agreed. Pak releasing him "as a peace gesture." So be it, let them save face. India has successfully called Pak's nuclear bluff & redefined red line for terror response👌 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) February 28, 2019

Love from India❤️#WelcomeBackAbhinandan Thank You For Pakistan PM Immran Khan ☺ pic.twitter.com/BLxXnH8Wbe — Deepu Deepak😎 (@deepudeepak16) February 28, 2019

Imran's announcement came on the heels of India rejecting the possibility of any deal for securing the release of the pilot and demanding his unconditional and immediate repatriation. "In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Imran said.

Tensions between the two countries have been building up since the Pulwama attack, which was carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 42 CRPF soldiers were killed. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier on Thursday said Pakistan is willing to consider returning the pilot if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with India, and that Imran was ready to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to de-escalate tensions.

