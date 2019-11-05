Associate Partner

Delhi Police-lawyers clash: IPS associations condemn violence against cops; ex-Mumbai commissioner says top officers should support subordinates

India FP Staff Nov 05, 2019 19:44:32 IST

  • The Tamil Nadu chapter of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the violence against policemen on duty in the Tis Hazari court in De

  • IPS associations and officers across the country have condemned the violence against policemen and tweeted in support of the Delhi Police

  • On Saturday, a parking row between police officials and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court complex escalated into a violent clash

Indian Police Service (IPS) associations across the country condemned the violence against on-duty policemen at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of the IPS on Tuesday was the latest to add its support for the policemen. "Tamil Nadu chapter of IPS association condemns the recent incident of violence against policemen on-duty in Tis Hazari court in Delhi. Such incidents show lack of respect for the rule of law," read the statement.

The statement also demanded action against lawbreakers in a fair manner.  "TNIPSA stands shoulder to shoulder with the men in khaki in Delhi Police. In these testing times, we firmly remain on the path of law and urge the concerned to take action against law breakers without favour or fear, "said the statement. In the statement, the association also reiterated its belief that the " law of the land shall prevail always and every time. "

The IPS Association on Twitter expressed solidarity "with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation."

Former Mumbai police commissioner, Satya Pal Singh appealed to the top brass of the Delhi Police to stand in solidarity with the protesting personnel. In a statement on Twitter, he said, "If seniors do not stand with their subordinates in crisis, they lose credibility and leadership both."

The IPS Association of Uttar Pradesh also tweeted its support of Delhi Police. "Humiliation and assault during discharge of official duty cannot be tolerated, " it said.

On Sunday, another IPS officer, Aslam Khan tweeted in support of the police, sharing a video from the Tis Hazari clash along with his post. "For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership?" he asked

"No one is above the law...Hooligans must be punished," tweeted IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda.

The outrage from the IPS officials and the IPS associations comes amid a protest by hundreds of Delhi Police personnel outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO in central Delhi. The protesters are demanded stern action against errant lawyers.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".

On Saturday, a parking row between police officials and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court complex escalated into a violent clash resulting in the injury of at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers. The lawyers alleged that the police opened fire at them first. On Monday, another video surfaced, showing a cop being assaulted outside the Saket court in Delhi.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 19:44:32 IST

