Delhi Police-lawyers clash: IPS associations condemn violence against cops; ex-Mumbai commissioner says top officers should support subordinates

Indian Police Service (IPS) associations across the country condemned the violence against on-duty policemen at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of the IPS on Tuesday was the latest to add its support for the policemen. "Tamil Nadu chapter of IPS association condemns the recent incident of violence against policemen on-duty in Tis Hazari court in Delhi. Such incidents show lack of respect for the rule of law," read the statement.

The statement also demanded action against lawbreakers in a fair manner. "TNIPSA stands shoulder to shoulder with the men in khaki in Delhi Police. In these testing times, we firmly remain on the path of law and urge the concerned to take action against law breakers without favour or fear, "said the statement. In the statement, the association also reiterated its belief that the " law of the land shall prevail always and every time. "

The IPS Association on Twitter expressed solidarity "with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation."

Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone! — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) November 4, 2019

Former Mumbai police commissioner, Satya Pal Singh appealed to the top brass of the Delhi Police to stand in solidarity with the protesting personnel. In a statement on Twitter, he said, "If seniors do not stand with their subordinates in crisis, they lose credibility and leadership both."

My opinion on the current #LawyersVsDelhiPolice scenario. pic.twitter.com/U9essey5K3 — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) November 5, 2019

The IPS Association of Uttar Pradesh also tweeted its support of Delhi Police. "Humiliation and assault during discharge of official duty cannot be tolerated, " it said.

UP IPS Association condemns the attack on Delhi Police Officers. Humiliation and assault during discharge of official duty cannot be tolerated. We stand in support and solidarity with our brethren and demand justice for them. — UP IPS Association (@ips_up) November 5, 2019

On Sunday, another IPS officer, Aslam Khan tweeted in support of the police, sharing a video from the Tis Hazari clash along with his post. "For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership?" he asked

Any opinion?This was starting point of tussle what I could guess.For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership. pic.twitter.com/eZBxuvUlH6 — Aslam Khan (@aslam_IPS) November 3, 2019

"No one is above the law...Hooligans must be punished," tweeted IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda.

No one is above the law...Hoolingans must be punished even if they are masquerading as lawyers. Tis Hazari incident has shaken the collective consciousness of whole society. Time has come lawyers read the law! @IPS_Association @CPDelhi @abhikr31873 @kpsingh20#tishazariclash — Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda (@SagarHoodaIPS) November 4, 2019

I am sorry.. we are police ... we don’t exist.. we don’t have families...we don’t have human rights !!! https://t.co/ZqR7dEUFgy — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) November 4, 2019

As a proud policeman serving in Kashmir, recent HC order in the clash of lawyers & police is demoralizing for police all over India. Lawless acts by lawyers are also clearly available in the public domain. Delhi HC, please take action on them too. @DelhiPolice @IPS_Association — Abhinav Kumar (@abhikr31873) November 4, 2019

The outrage from the IPS officials and the IPS associations comes amid a protest by hundreds of Delhi Police personnel outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO in central Delhi. The protesters are demanded stern action against errant lawyers.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".

On Saturday, a parking row between police officials and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court complex escalated into a violent clash resulting in the injury of at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers. The lawyers alleged that the police opened fire at them first. On Monday, another video surfaced, showing a cop being assaulted outside the Saket court in Delhi.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.