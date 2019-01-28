Tik Tok videos take saffron turn as Twitter users put up videos praising Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Hindutva

Having been downloaded more than 10 million times, Tik Tok, an application known for making short videos, now has a group of users which uses the platform to express their political opinions.

A thread of eight Tik Tok videos shared by a Twitter user shows people voicing their views about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and even trying to prove a certain instance from the Ramayana true.

Some of the videos show youths offering the RSS salute while reciting the RSS prayer Namaste Sada Vatsale Maatribhoome.

Surprisingly, Chhatrapati Shivaji seems to be super popular among the Kerala RSS/ABVP cadre. Which to me is super fascinating. Anyone know why? Example 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/QBim2wSp2C — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) January 28, 2019

Another youth is seen singing the Hindu Yuva Vahini anthem with enthusiasm.

🚩 Hindu Yuva Vahini on TikTok 🚩 pic.twitter.com/xmGAD11Uwa — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) January 28, 2019

Two youths attempt to show in their video how the bricks that were used by Lord Rama’s army to reach Sri Lanka never sank. Chanting Jai Sri Ram, the youth immerse a brick, which has Ram written on it, into water.

Mouthing a line from one of Modi's speeches is another youth.

This is probably the best. 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/5ueIP1wCQp — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) January 27, 2019

Singing a song that was possibly composed to seek votes for Modi, a youth sings, “Bacha bacha kare pukaar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar (Every child demands a Modi government).”

