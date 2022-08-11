Three Army jawans killed in suicide attack bid at base camp in J&K's Rajouri; two terrorists shot dead

The three Indian Army jawans killed are Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D

New Delhi: Three Army jawans - Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D - lost their lives while gunning down two terrorists who carried out a suicide attack at an Army base camp 25 km from Rajouri.

The two terrorists killed in the encounter that broke out after they tried to sneak into the base camp at Pargal near Rajouri in the dark to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack.

News18 quoted sources saying that a JeM fidayeen squad had tried to infiltrate the Army base camp at Pargal.

Two other Indian Army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire. The Army officials said the suicide attack was foiled by the alert sentry on guard duty.

"Attackers had tried to enter the camp around 3:30 am but the attempt was foiled and an exchanged of gunfire ensued," officials added.

"As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said.

Taking to Twitter, Army's 16 Corps on Thursday morning said, "Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised. Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated."

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the Army base camp in Pargal which is 6 km from Darhal Police station.

Notably, the attack comes less than a week before 75th Independence Day celebrations. The police and security forces are already on high alert.

Today's incident comes hours after security forces, on Wednesday afternoon, neutralised three LeT terrorists in Budgam. One of the terrorists gunned down in encounter was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

Both Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, and Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV actor, were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in May this year.

With inputs from agencies

