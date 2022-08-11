A suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday after the security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army officials confirmed that both the terrorists have been killed and three security personnel were martyred in the encounter.

J&K | In a terrorist attack 25 kms from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists killed while 3 soldiers lost their lives. Operations in progress. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Qt7TsAawki — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

The terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists, Republic report quoted the 11 Rajasthan Rifles officials as saying.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been dispatched to the location. The operation is in progress, officials said.

The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

