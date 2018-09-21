Three abducted Jammu and Kashmir special police officers killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian

Three of the Jammu and Kashmir policemen who were abducted in Shopian district on Thursday night have been killed by terrorists on Friday. Militants had kidnapped three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel after barging into their houses on Thursday night. NDTV reported that one policeman escaped with "help from the villagers".

According to CNN-News18, the slain policemen have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, and Nisar Ahmad Bhat. With this incident, the terrorists have specifically targetted native Kashmiris in the state's police force, say reports.

The killings come days after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, in a video, warned the SPOs and called for their resignations. Naikoo said if they don't resign, terrorists "would be forced to" harm or kill them. The Union Home Ministry was reportedly worried after the video surfaced which came a day after an Army personnel was shot dead by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Jammu & Kashmir: Three policemen who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian, found dead. pic.twitter.com/OV9xwHrDBn — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

According to India Today, Naikoo, in the video had said that he wanted to assure the SPOs working in the state that the Mujahideen "did not want to kill them", and demanded that they "resign for their own safety".

The policemen were abducted nearly three weeks after terrorists had abducted relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir on 30 August. The relatives were later released. At least eight people whose relatives worked in Jammu and Kashmir Police had been abducted. Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.

The 30 August abductions happened after the NIA arrested the second son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen group. Salahuddin's son was arrested on charges of receiving secret funds.

