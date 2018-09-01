Militants release abducted kin of Jammu and Kashmir policemen; Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah condemn kidnappings

Srinagar: Terrorists have released the relatives of policemen whom they had abducted from various places in south Kashmir, official sources said on Friday.

At least eight people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were abducted on Thursday night by terrorists.

The sources said all those abducted had been released.

However, a senior police official said they had to check whether those abducted had returned home.

Unconfirmed reports said the total number of kidnapped kin of policemen was 11.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had condemned the abductions.

Officials said at least eight people were picked up by militants from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.

"Some incidents of abduction have come to the notice of police in South Kashmir. We are ascertaining details and circumstances. In due course it shall be placed in public domain," a police spokesman had earlier said.

The militants' action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.

Terrorists kidnapped the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police from Trenz area in Shopian district, a police official said.

Adnan Ahmad Shah (26) was abducted by terrorists from his home late Thursday night, the official said.

In another incident, the son of a police officer was kidnapped by the ultras from his home in Wathoo village of Shopian, he said.

Yasir Bhat, whose father is presently in Hajj pilgrimage, was also abducted late Thursday night.

The official did not divulge the details of other abductions.

Militants threatened to set afire the family home of a constable at Berthipora in Shopian, the official added.

Abdullah on Friday said the abductions were a worrying reflection of the situation in the valley.

The National Conference vice president also lashed out at those who were vocal in condemning the alleged excesses by security forces but were silent about the abductions.

"What's worse is the selective outrage - people/leaders who are so vocal about alleged security force excesses are silent about these abductions," he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said families of either militants or forces should not be made to suffer for something they have little control over.

Allegations were made that security forces went on the rampage on Wednesday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.

"Militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation. Families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over," Mufti tweeted.