Heatwave in India: April cruellest month for India in 2022 so far as blazing sun sizzles country

Heatwave in India: The trend of unusually hot weather continues to prevail throughout April right upto the end of the month

This year India experienced the earliest summer onset in March which is supposed to be one of the pleasant months of the year but turned out to be the hottest ever in 122 years and broke 56 all-time records for a heatwave.

The trend of unusually hot weather continues to prevail throughout April right upto the end of the month. Many parts of India are already observing their peak summer level temperatures and heatwaves which usually are bound to occur late in May.

First time ever in recorded history, the temperature in the month of April crossed 45°C in Gurgaon in Haryana.

Today on 28 April, 2022 IMD's Observatory in Gurugram recorded 45.6°C maximum temperature breaking the previous all-time record of 44.8°c from 28 April 1979.

Today Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of the year so far. With 43.5°c, Safdarjung recorded its highest April Temperature after 2010.

As the heatwave intensifies it is expected to get close to 44.0 to 44.5°c on Friday and may get very close to the all-time record of April which is 45.6°C from the year 1941.

As the sweltering heatwave swept across the country here are the Top 10 Hottest Stations in India on 28 April as per the data from the Indian Meteorological Department automatic weather stations and manual observatories:

Dholpur 46.6°C

Banswara 46.3°C

Chitrakoot 46.0°C

Sports Complex(Delhi) 46.0°C

Prayagraj 45.9°C

Kanpur IAF 45.8°C

Mungeshpur 45.8°C

Daltonganj 45.8°C

Ganganagar 45.7°C

Hathras 45.7°C

Many stations across different states in India also crossed 45 degrees on Thursday as per IMD data:

Rajasthan

Dholpur 46.6°C

Banswara 46.3°C

Dholpur Agri 45.8°C

Ganganagar 45.7°C

Karauli 45.6°C

Hanumangarh 45.6°C

Churu 45.5°C

Alwar 45.1°C

Bikaner 45.0°C

Dungarpur 45.0°C

Baran 45.0°C

Sawai Madhopur 45.0°C

Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot 46.0°C

Prayagraj 45.9°C

Kanpur IAF 45.8°C

Hathras 45.7°C

Agra 45.6°C

Jhansi 45.5°C

Haryana

Sirsa AWS 45.7°C

Gurgaon 45.6°C

Balsamand 45.6°C

Tohana 45.3°C

Ellanabad 45.2°C

Mahendragarh 45.0°C

Delhi

Sports Complex 46.0°C

Mungeshpur 45.8°C

Najafgarh 45.4°C

Pitampura 45.2°C

Ridge 45.1°C

Maharashtra

Jalgaon 45.6°C

Akola 45.4°C

Brahmapuri 45.2°C

Wardha 45.1°C

Madhya Pradesh

Rajgarh 45.7°C

Nowgong 45.6°C

Khargone 45.2°C

Khandwa 45.1°C

Gwalior 45.0°C

Ratlam 45.0°C

Damoh 45.0°C

Jharkhand

Daltonganj 45.8°C

Gujarat

Kandla AP 45.0°C

• The India Meteorological Department on 28 April declared a heatwave alert for most parts of North and Central India in the next five days and for East India in the next three days. The department also gave a forecast that the maximum temperature is expected to rise by at least 2°C in most parts of North West India during next two days.

• Statewise heatwave is expected over various parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat till 2 May with severe heatwave conditions at isolated places in west Rajasthan. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana and Chhattisgarh the heatwave is forecasted to remain till 30 April.

The maximum temperatures in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are already crossing 45°C and the meteorological department had forecasted a further rise in temperature by 2°C. There is a possibility that the maximum temperature might reach 47 to 48°C in some parts of Rajasthan, mainly in the Thar desert where summer highs of 48°C are common. Moreover, this year the summer arrived very early and is already at record-breaking levels in April.

Let's have a look at the reasons behind the record-breaking heatwave condition in India:

1) Absence of Strong Western Disturbance: From 1 March till 28 April, India recorded 45.4mm rainfall against the climatological normal of 66.3mm. The departure from normal rainfall is -32 per cent. If one looks at the regional data, northwest India received a mere 9.9mm of rainfall against the normal of 77.0mm making the rainfall deficiency stand at -87 per cent. Similarly, Central India recorded 5.0mm rainfall against the normal of 16.6mm, deficient by -70 per cent.

Both the regions are dependent on Western Disturbance for rainfall during the non-monsoon months and as the data suggests there is no significant Western Disturbance that impacted the region resulting in the relief in terms of rains remaining absent for most days.

2) The Anti-Cyclonic Circulation remained Dominant: On the synoptic-scale Anti-Cyclonic Circulation is an area of sinking air which results in the development of high pressure over a large geographical area. The area of high pressure experiences a small pressure gradient while the atmospheric pressure and air do not change rapidly and winds become gentle in nature. As the air starts sinking it warms up, leading to hot and dry weather for longer durations sometimes for the months.

The pattern of Anti-Cyclonic Circulation is present in India on and off since mid-March.

At present, the circulation is over the Arabian Sea and the outer ridges are expanding till West India and as a result, the brutal heatwave is back impacting various states.

When is the relief from the heatwave expected?

As per India Meteorological Department, a weak Western Disturbance will have a limited impact over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi on 30 April, an isolated dust storm is possible but it will not provide relief from the scorching heat.

Another moderate-intensity Western Disturbance is predicted to approach Western Himalayas around 2 May which might last up to 5 May and is likely to lead to enhanced dust storm and rainfall activities in North West India. This is likely to provide some relief from the heatwave in the region by early next week.

On average, the month of May is said to be the hottest for the country and the relief with dust storms and rains is usually temporary.

Once the Western Disturbance moves away one can expect a sudden build up of heat and as we head into mid-May it might get worse with heatwaves across the country if the rainfall activities continue to remain low.

What are the impacts of a heatwave?

• Heat waves could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, and elderly people with chronic diseases.

• Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

Actions suggested during heatwave:

• Avoid heat exposure– keep cool. Avoid dehydration.

• Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty.

• Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.

• Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.