New Delhi: The BJP IT cell national head Amit Malviya Friday said that he will be lodging FIR for forgery, cheating, harming reputation, defamation, criminal conspiracy against ‘The Wire’ for allegedly forging documents to malign and tarnish his reputation. He also said that he will initiate appropriate civil action for damages against the new website and its associates.

On Friday, Malviya gave out the proof that ‘The Wire’ and some other people entered into a “criminal conspiracy with intent to malign and tarnish” his reputation. He also said that his name was deliberately inserted into a story and evidence was fabricated to implicate him.

“I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against ‘The Wire’ and its management/ reporters. As mentioned yesterday (Thursday), I will lodge an FIR with concerned police station under sections that deal with forgery, forgery for the purposes of cheating, forgery for the purposes of harming reputation, defamation, cheating and criminal conspiracy among others. Additionally, I will also initiate appropriate civil action for damages against ‘The Wire’ and its associates,” Malviya said on Friday.

My name was deliberately inserted into a story by ‘The Wire’: Malviya

The BJP IT cell head said, “It is clear that ‘The Wire’ and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me. This also undermines the democratic and informed choices that the public makes, through a carefully calibrated campaign of disinformation and calumny, and does irreparable harm to the democratic right of dissent.”

‘The Wire’ report said ‘Meta colludes with BJP members in removing content deemed unfavourable’

Malviya said that on October 6 this year, ‘The Wire’ published a report in which it claimed that Meta had removed an Instagram post within a few minutes of it being uploaded by a private account namely “Cringearchivist”.

The report further claimed that “Meta regularly colludes with members of the BJP in removing content deemed unfavourable to the party.”

Meta is the parent company that owns Facebook and Instagram.

‘The Wire’ claimed Amit Malviya the ‘nodal point, interfacing between BJP and Meta’

The BJP leader said that in a report on October 10, ‘The Wire’ claimed that he was the nodal point, interfacing between the party and Meta, for said censorship activity, having been bestowed certain “XCheck” and other privileges by the company.

“As per the report this status had bestowed on me the following powers overriding any filters, algorithms, vetting, verification or any other checks and balances within the company,” Malviya said.

The BJP leader said that the report even cited alleged internal correspondence of Meta to justify its claims, “alleging I had used said privileges to take down a total of 705 posts to date.”

Meta Communication Head calls documents by ‘The Wire’ in its report ‘fabricated’

Malviya said that on October 11, Meta’s Communication Head, Andy Stone, issued a categorical denial and said that the documents which were presented by ‘The Wire’ in its report were “fabricated”.

Stone also said that the “Xcheck” status had been mischaracterised.

Malviya went on to say that event after Meta issued the statement, ‘The Wire’ on the same day publish another “malicious” report in which it claimed to have accessed “further internal emails of Meta employees”, namely those exchanged between Andy Stone and his team, purportedly trying to effect a coverup.

Media read out on The Wire… pic.twitter.com/aETSkJZIpe — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 28, 2022

'The Wire' refrains from apologising Amit Malviya

The BJP leader said that though 'The Wire', on October 27 apologised to its readers and retracted the stories about "XCheck" and Meta, it has refrained from apologising him.

"'The Wire' has refrained from apologising to me, despite maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career. My role requires me to vociferously advocate the BJP's point of view on national issues, across platforms. This role is based on trust and camaraderie, between me and my interlocutors across platforms and more importantly with the public," he said.

Malviya went on to say that the stories by 'The Wire' have "vitiated the atmosphere and severely dented relationships and trust built over years in order for me to carry out the functions of my responsibility."

On Thursday, Malviya said that after consulting with his lawyers and seeking their advise, he has decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against ‘The Wire.’ "Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation,” he said.

What did 'The Wire' report?

In a series of reports, 'The Wire' had alleged that Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell, had certain privileges to take down posts from Instagram.

On October 23, it had retracted all the articles about Meta and said that it would be reviewing its reportage on the matter.

