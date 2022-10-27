BJP's Amit Malviya to file criminal, civil case against ‘The Wire', says 'will sue them for tarnishing reputation'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Information Technology cell national head Amit Malviya Thursday said that he will be filing criminal and civil proceedings against ‘The Wire’ and sue the news website in a civil court seeking damages for allegedly forging documents to malign and tarnish his reputation.

“After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against ‘The Wire.’ Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation,” Malviya said.

In its articles, 'The Wire' had claimed that Malviya holds special privileges that enables him to get posts removed from Instagram, a social media website Instagram.

Meta is the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

'The Wire' has now retracted its articles that it was releasing over weeks claiming discrepancies unearthed during an internal investigation.

What did 'The Wire' report?

'The Wire', a news website, in a series of reports had alleged that Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell had certain privileges to take down posts from Instagram.

What did 'The Wire' say?

In a statement, 'The Wire' said it has retracted the stories due to the inability of their, "investigators to authenticate both the email purportedly sent from a*****@fb.com as well as the email purportedly received from Ujjwal Kumar (an expert cited in the reporting as having endorsed one of the findings, but who has, in fact, categorically denied sending such an email)."

The news website further claims that it is still reviewing the internal processes that led to the publication of the articles. Also, the lapses in editorial oversight were also being reviewed, the news website said.

"Had we done this before publication rather than after the fact, this would have ensured that the deception to which we were subjected by a member of our Meta investigation team was spotted in time," 'The Wire' said.

It further said that the internal editorial processes which were carried out before the publication of the articles did not meet the standards of the organisation that it has set for itself.

"To have rushed to publish a story we believed was reliable without having the associated technical evidence vetted independently is a failure of which we cannot permit repetition," it said.

'The Wire' retracted all the articles about Meta on October 23 and said that it would be reviewing its reportage on the matter.

