The criminal past of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala clashes

Barjinder Singh Parwana, the 38-year-old, has been arrested and remanded to four-day police custody for his alleged role in instigating the violence in Patiala, which saw four people being injured

An uneasy peace prevails in Patiala after it witnessed clashes on Friday between Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) workers and Sikhs.

The Punjab Police, on Sunday, arrested six people in connection with the clashes that had left four people injured. Of the six, Barjinder Singh Parwana, who is the main accused, has also been arrested from Mohali.

The 38-year-old was presented before a court and has been sent to four-day police remand.

As the city grapples with the violence and police probe allegations that protests that took place Friday were planned in advance, let’s take a closer look at who Barjinder Singh Parwana is and his criminal history.

Who is Barjinder Singh Parwana?

A resident of Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala, this isn't Parwana's first brush with the authorities.

Parwana, who is also known as Sunny, is reportedly a graduate and had gone to Singapore in 2007-2008. He returned to Punjab after 18 months and then set up his own religious group — the Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura.

Parwana’s social media profiles show that he has a history of promoting Sikh militants and often publishes videos and statements favouring Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The self-styled preacher also participated in the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws in 2020-2021.

Hindustan Times reports that Parwana has been vocal against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is a campaigner for justice for the victims of the 1984 Delhi riots.

In July 2021, he was arrested by the Mohali Police after a complaint was lodged against him by Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. He was booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 120 (concealing plans to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per police records, there are four FIRs filed against the Sikh ‘preacher’ and the authorities are trying to investigate his links with Khalistani groups.

Parwana’s role in Patiala clashes

On Friday, four people, including a police officer, were injured after violence broke out in Patiala. Visuals by ANI showed dozens of turbaned man — many waving flags and others brandishing swords — in a hostile stand-off triggered, police said, by one group trying to take out an unauthorised march to protest against the Khalistan movement. The group has been identified by police as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray).

According to reports, the Sikh for Justice group had called for a 'Khalistan Day' on 29 April.

After the announcement, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) president Harish announced a 'Khalistan Murdabad March' on the same day.

Parwana declared Sena’s march would not be allowed and he appealed on social media for people to converge in Patiala on 29 April.

In a video taken a day before the clashes, Parwana is shown saying, “If someone says anything against Khalistan, we will not tolerate it. We will go to any extent, be it within the parameters of law or beyond the law. Our religious feelings are connected with Khalistan. Even five to seven-year-old children have the same feeling. How can one deprive us of this (Khalistan)?”

He continued further by saying, “Khalistan tha, Khalistan hai aur Khalistan rahega (Khalistan was, Khalistan is and will remain)”, as per an India Today report.

On 29 April, the two groups clashed near Kali Mata temple in Patiala. An ANI video showed dozens of men in a hostile and tense situation. The video also showed people throwing stones from the roof of nearby buildings, and swords could be seen in the hands of some on the ground.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

The violence in Patiala is the first major law and order incident in the state under the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Opposition parties had attacked the AAP-led regime, alleging that the law and order in the state had collapsed.

With inputs from agencies

