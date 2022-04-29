Patiala turns into battleground as banned pro-Khalistan Sikh for Justice attacks police, clashes with other organisation

SFJ has announced hoisting of Khalistan flags all over Punjab and Haryana on Friday to commemorate Khalistan Declaration Day to succeed from India. Khalistan Foundation Day is observed on 29 April

In Punjab's Patiala, clashes broke out between proscribed pro-Khalistan Sikh for Justice and Hindu organisations and police. SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) had given a call to commemorate a Khalistani terrorist.

At least four people are reported to have suffered injuries in the clashes, reported NDTV.

According to a report by ABP, members of both groups also clashed with the police. As per the information received, one of the groups, pelted stones on the police, while the other attacked the cops with swords.

The incident was reported at Fawara chowk, Patiala. The members of both the groups did not have the permission to carry out the procession and when they were stopped, they started to retaliate.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that he has spoken to the DGP and stated that peace has been restored in the area. He called the incident unfortunate and vowed his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

"Peace and harmony is central to all our religions and their basic ethos. Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood. The present situation is under control and being continuosly monitored. All measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony," Patiala District Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement.

A report by TrueScoop, Hindu organizations and Arya Samaj was to stage a rally in Patiala on Friday against Khalistan. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena had made preparations to burn an effigy against Khalistan. Getting this information, Khalistan supporters started protesting. Also, members of Sikh organisations reached the Kali Mata temple with swords. Police stopped them and sent them back.

The report said an SHO and around four other police personnel were injured in the incident.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," news agency ANI quoted DSP saying.

There were around 700 to 800 police personnel deployed at the spot.

