Thane Police arrests 'RTI activist' for attempting to extort 20 lakh from local doctor and threatening to shut hospital

Thane: A so-called RTI activist who allegedly tried to extort money from a doctor has been arrested by the Thane city police. Tribhuvan Singh, the accused, was arrested Tuesday, said inspector Rajkumar Kothmire of the Anti-Extortion Cell of police.

A case of extortion under IPC section 384 was registered against him at Kalwa police station.

Singh had allegedly filed complaints with several civic agencies against a city-based doctor, alleging that the staff at latter's hospital was not qualified.

Singh had also filed several Right to Information applications regarding the hospital, and allegedly threatened the doctor that he will have his hospital closed.

After Singh allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him, the doctor approached the AEC which laid a trap and arrested Singh Tuesday.

The accused had claimed to be a BJP worker, but the police said they were verifying this.