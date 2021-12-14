Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Poonch; third personnel succumbs to injuries in J&K attack

The development comes in the wake of a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel on Monday evening in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city that left three dead and 12 injured

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Terrorist Neutralised One terrorist was neutralised in an operation of #IndianArmy and JK Police in Behramgala, #Poonch on 14 Dec. The operation was launched on specific intelligence and has resulted in recovery of 1 AK 47 and 4 Magazines. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/blkAMcSig7 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) December 14, 2021

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said. The troops also recovered one AK-47 and four magazines.

An army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site. More details are awaited.

The development comes in the wake of a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel on Monday evening in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city that left three dead and 12 injured.

While Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed on the spot, Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital on Tuesday.

Kashmir Tigers, believed to be the front of Jaish-e-Mohammad, accepted responsibility for Monday's attack.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.