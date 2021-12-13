Terror group United Liberation Front has taken responsibility for the attack, as per News18

At least two were left dead and at least 12 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police injured after militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack, officials said.

The incident occurred in Pantha Chowk area this evening, officials said. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials added.

Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom, tweeted Kashmir Police.

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the incident and expressed condolonces to the kin of those killed in the terror attack.

PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

ANI quoted Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar as saying that one terrorist who was shot managed to flee and. JeM's Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility for the attack. "We are monitoring the situation," Kumar added.

But as per News18, terror group United Liberation Front has taken responsibility for the attack.

The list of injured police personnel:

ASI GHULAM HASSAN NO. 861250 CT SAJAD AHMAD NO. 641AP 9TH CT RAMEEZ AHMAD NO. 734 AP 9TH CT BISHEMBR DASS NO. 129 AP 9TH SGCT SANJAY KUMAR NO. 458 AP 9TH SGCT VIKAS SHARMA NO. 557 AP 9TH CT ABDUL MAJEED NO. 399 AP 9TH CT MUDASIR AHMAD NO. 301 AP 9TH CT RAVI KANTH NO. 719 AP 9TH CT SHOWKAT ALI NO. 434 AP 9TH CT ARSHID MOHAMMAD NO. 518 AP 9TH SGCT SAFIQUE ALI NO. 782 AP 9TH CT SATVEER SHARMA NO. 657 AP 9TH CT AADIL ALI NO. 432 AP 9TH

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Further details of the incident are awaited, they added. According to a tweet by Kashmir Police, "The terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told ANI: " Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on J&K Police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." Tweeting his condolences, Omar Abdullah, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, wrote, "Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured."

Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 13, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti, former CM of J&K, expressed her grief on Twitter, writing, "Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families."

Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 13, 2021

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesman Altaf Thakur said the attack reflects the “frustration” on the part of militants as they choose darkness to target the police bus. He expressed deep condolences on the death of two policemen.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the attack as an “mindless and inhuman act”.

The party said the security situation has “deteriorated to a largest extent” and the government must take measures to contain loss of lives. Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

“Terrible sad news. We unreservedly condemn the terrorist attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel in Zewan today. Deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Join us in praying for speedy recovery to the injured,” the PC wrote on Twitter.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the attack “heinous and cowardly”.

“J&K Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari (@AltafBukhari01) condemns the henious and cowardly attack on a bus ferrying @JmuKmrPolice personnel at Zewan #Srinagar. He extended his solidarity with the families of deceased & prayed for speedy recovery to the injured,” the party wrote on Twitter.

This attack comes just days after two policemen were killed in a militant attack in Bandipora's Gulshan.

"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, two police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom," the police had said in a tweet.

With inputs from agencies