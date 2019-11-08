Tavleen Singh attacked on Twitter after son Aatish Taseer's OCI revoked; mother says British-born author Indian not Pakistani

Veteran journalist and author Tavleen Singh, who often in the past took a pro-government position on several matters, was forced to come out in support of her son after the government labelled him a 'Pakistani'. Under attack from both Left and the Right-wing supporters, Tavleen took to Twitter on Friday and claimed that her son's citizenship was under question because he wrote an article that the "Home Minister did not like". Her tweet resulted in many comments from writers and other personalities.

Thank you for this reminder. Aatish’s mother has also always been an Indian citizen. And, his right to live here was never questioned until he wrote an article that the Home Minister did not like. https://t.co/bybRQp0mIj — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) November 8, 2019

Centre on Thursday night revoked the Overseas Citizen Status of Tavleen's British-born son Aatish Taseer months after he wrote an article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the General Elections held earlier this year. The government's reasoning behind the move was that Taseer 'hid his father's Pakistani identity'.

Taseer refuted the charge, while also alleging that he was not given the full 21-days-window to reply to the home ministry notice but just 24 hours.

On the question of his citizenship, Aatish says he was 'born out of wedlock' (his words) and had no contact with his father till he turned 21. He enjoys British citizenship by birth and held an OCI card which is the closest document to actual citizenship, as India does not recognise dual citizenship. The government, however, has refuted charges that the action against Taseer was motivated.

In the controversy unfolding in the aftermath, Tavleen, often labelled pro-Modi by Left-liberals, was under fire from both sides of the political spectrum on Twitter.

As per rules for OCI card he does not deserve it. You failed to give him an Indian rooting and he ended up as an Islamist troll making Gaumutra jibes at Hindu women. His karma also brought him to this fate. Hope he is never allowed to set foot in India ever again. — DharmicFundoo (@DharmicFundoo) November 8, 2019

Ha ha, this is called Bhakti. Still not blaming Modi ji. — Puneet Dan /پونیت دان /पुनीत डान (@Puneetdan) November 8, 2019

Yes, of course. This and other such vindictive actions by Government of India must be condemned, irrespective of the party in power. But you reap what you sow. Tavleen Singh, the political commentator/ columnist, has for years legitimised them and their politics of intolerance. — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) November 8, 2019

Patriarchy was Tavleen naming the child Aatish Taseer and not Aatish Singh . that's not a song one can sing here https://t.co/trnfkfBAXz — Anurag Shrivastava (@hrnext) November 8, 2019

Not against Hindus Tarek Saheb against those who reject the magnificent idea of the Sanatan Dharma to turn it into a shoddy version of Islam. Please read Aatish’s latest book ‘The Twice Born’ before advising him to read Bulle Shah which he was virtually brought up reading. https://t.co/R5ulqLRe3S — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) November 8, 2019

Nobody whines in my family. Nobody claims to be a victim. But, yes I will stand up for his rights and mine. So go dig your own hole. https://t.co/g3wJ7ElLVx — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) November 8, 2019

But many, including journalist Swati Chaturvedi, said the attack against her for her son's ideology was "sick" and uncalled for.

I find this attack on Ms Singh deeply distasteful. She is @AatishTaseer mother but, why can’t mother & son have different opinions? Unfair to mock & target her. — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 8, 2019

The current controversy was only a continuation of the vitriol unleashed on Twitter after Taseer's article was first published in Time in May 2019. Tavleen was targetted at that time as well and had to clarify that her son was not a Pakistani citizen.

In the above tweet I forgot to question Tavleen Singh's her religion. How come her partner was Mus, and she is what, Sikh? Hindu? Clarification: I had no intention to attack Aatish Taseer. I just got both info together, so shared. Target of attack was Ms. Singh. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) May 10, 2019

Kabir disagree with what he writes. But, you know that he isn’t Pakistani. https://t.co/GKlz1QQDMr — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) May 12, 2019

You should be ashamed today..

While you side with those who call 20 crore Muslims as Pakistanis, yourself feel aggrieved when someone calls your son a " Pakistani "...

As they say : " Karma is a bit*h "..

It certainly bites you in no time... — Soul of India (@iamtssh) May 12, 2019