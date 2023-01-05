Second hit-and-run case in single day: Swiggy delivery boy dies after car hits him, drags for 500 metres in Noida
The accident took place on New Year's night when Kaushal Yadav, who worked at Swiggy was out for a food delivery. A car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector-14
Noida: Another incident similar to the Delhi hit-and-run case has been reported from Noida in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh. A Swiggy delivery agent died after a car hits his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 metres.
The incident took place on New Year’s night when Kaushal Yadav, who worked at Swiggy (an online food delivery platform), was out for a food delivery. A car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector-14.
He was dragged by the four-wheeler about 500 metres, police said.
As per eyewitnesses, the driver stopped the vehicle near a temple, which was about 500 metres away from the accident spot, and fled from there after Kaushal’s body came off.
Kaushal’s family got to know about his death after his brother called him on his mobile phone around 1 am on Monday and a passerby received the call informing him about the accident.
A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by Kaushal’s brother and investigation is underway, police said, adding, “We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused.”
This accident took place mere hours after a 20-year-old woman in India's capital Delhi was hit by a car and dragged for about 13 km.
For the unversed, Delhi shares its state border with Noida which falls in Uttar Pradesh.
Anjali Singh was returning on her scooty post midnight on 1 January when a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit her two-wheeler and dragged her corpse for about 13 kilometers from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.
Her naked body was later found on road with multiple injuries.
Also Read: Delhi accident case: 20-year-old woman dragged by car for 13 km was with friend on scooty who fled from spot
There were allegedly five men in Baleno car - Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal - when the accident occurred. They have been apprehended and, on Monday, were sent to a three-day police custody.
The accused have allegedly admitted to being drunk at the time of crash. They have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving and causing death by negligence.
With inputs from agencies
