Delhi accident case: 20-year-old woman dragged by car for 13 km was with friend on scooty who fled from spot

New Delhi: The horrific accident in India’s capital Delhi has left people across the world shocked. As the police dive deep into the case, they have found that the 20-year-old woman who allegedly died after her scooter was hit by a car, was not alone on her two-wheeler.

“When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn’t alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but deceased’s legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged,” Delhi Police said.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nd1NUBQVze — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Protests in Delhi

The death of Anjali Singh, who worked as an event planner, has sparked massive outrage in India's capital since 1 January, 2023. The accident occurred around 3:30 am on Sunday at North-West Delhi’s Sultanpuri when she was returning home after work on her two-wheeler.

Anjali's scooter was hit by a Maruti Baleno car and her corpse was dragged by the vehicle for nearly one and a half hours.

Her body was dragged till Kanjhawala which is about 13 kilometres from where her scooter was hit by the car.

Police investigation

Delhi Police say that investigation has revealed that there were two girls on scooty which allegedly was hit by a grey Baleno car with five men onboard who were drunk.

Police traced the second girl the evening after the accident. During the probe, she reportedly confirmed that it was an accident which led to the tragedy. Her statement will be officially recorded on Tuesday.

A team of top officers of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in Kanjawala in North West Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the case.

The police said the condition of the woman after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The woman's body was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared dead.

Accused borrowed car

Five men have been taken on police remand for three days for interrogation and recreation of the crime scene.

According to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police, two of the accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends around 7 pm on 31 December, 2022, and parked the car back at his house around 5 am on 1 January, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car. After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near Janauti village on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.

The blood samples of all five accused were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol.

Stringent IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have been invoked against the five men.

A medical board constituted by the Delhi government has conducted an autopsy on the body in the backdrop of the massive protests over the incident across Delhi.

What next?

While the police are waiting for the autopsy report to rule out any sexual assault on the victim, they, during the three-day remand of the accused, will want to ascertain how they supposedly didn't hear anything because of the loud music they were playing and are likely to use a dummy for this.

Officials said the car will be examined mechanically and forensically to verify the claims of the accused.

Home Ministry seeks detailed report

The Indian Home Ministry has asked police commissioner Sanjay Arora to conduct a detailed inquiry into the Delhi accident and submit a report.

Also, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Arora about the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by special commissioner Shalini Singh. LG VK Saxena has also reviewed the investigation.

