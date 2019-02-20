Swiggy customer orders food in Chennai, delivery man's location traced to Rajasthan on app; company acknowledges glitch

A Chennai-based customer of popular food delivery app, Swiggy was in for a rather strange surprise when he traced his delivery boy's location to Rajasthan.

Bhargav Rajan, who had ordered food from a nearby eatery in Chennai recently took to Twitter to inform Swiggy about the glitch in their app matrix as even though the delivery man was showing as picking up his order all the way up in north-India, Bhargav's order was en route and the estimated delivery time was only a dozen minutes away from the destination.

Amused by this, Bhargav tagged Swiggy in his tweet along with a screenshot from the app and asked, "Wow Swiggy, what are you driving?"

However, Swiggy acknowledged the possible bug in its app and responded to Rajan with a dash of humour and assured appropriate action to fix the glitch.

Earlier as well, glitches in app-based interfaces of ride-hailing companies like Uber have shown incorrect or rather impossible locations of drivers as the customers tried to locate them through the application on their phones.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.