Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty shares statement questioning Bihar Police's jurisdiction to demand CBI probe

In her statement, Rhea Chakraborty also mentions that current allegations being levelled by Sushant's family are 'total nonsense and an afterthought'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has submitted a statement to India Today via her lawyer. In her statement, Rhea mentions that she does not have any objection to a CBI probe into Rajput's death, but objects to the Bihar Police's jurisdiction to demand such a probe.

Breaking now: Rhea Chakraborty releases detailed statement through her lawyer to @IndiaToday Says never met @AUThackeray or spoken to him. Says has no objection to CBI but Qs jurisdiction of Bihar police. Says Sushant family version of events are ‘nonsense’/‘afterthought. pic.twitter.com/H6vl2hBvcI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 18, 2020

As per law, Bihar Police ought to have registered a zero FIR & transfer the probe to Mumbai Police. Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the case. Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation: Lawyer of #RheaChakraborty #SushantSinghRajputCase — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Comments at last SC hearing, make it evident that this has become more about politics than truth. Unwanted & irrelevant submissions are being made. Number of politicians taking advantage of the case on eve of elections in Bihar: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer

Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer #SushantSinghRajputCase — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son's death, officials said.

They said KK Singh (74), was questioned and his statement was recorded by the central probe agency on Monday in New Delhi.

Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family, and few others alleging they abetted his son's suicide.

Rajput (34), was found hanging at his Bandra (Mumbai) home on 14 June.

Officials said Singh was asked about the information he has about Rajput's income, investments, professional assignments, and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Meetu at its office in Mumbai.

Rajput has four sisters.

The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput's business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some of Rajput's friends who were also his business partners have also been summoned by the agency for questioning next week, they said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Her lawyer had said she is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the ED probe.

On 25 July, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. Singh also alleged financial irregularities.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)