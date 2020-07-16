India

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty receives rape, murder threats online, requests cyber crime cell to intervene

FP Staff July 16, 2020 16:51:52 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday, 16 July, requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June.  Chakraborty, in particular, was subjected to online hate with users blaming her for Rajput's suicide.

The 28-year-old actor eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page.

Sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable.

No one should be subjected to this kind of "toxicity and harassment," she wrote.

Chakraborty, known for films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, further tagged the cyber cell and requested the authorities to look into the threats.

Shortly after Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry," which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

On 18 June, Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

