Sushant Singh Rajput case: Plea in SC asks CBI to submit status report, complete probe in two months
The PIL alleged the CBI is 'not acting responsible' in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, causing a 'delay in the conclusion of the investigation.'
A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December, seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The plea, filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda, said the apex court passed an order for the CBI inquiry on 19 August and despite lapse of almost four months the probe agency is yet to conclude its investigation.
“The CBI is not acting responsible in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case,” it said.
“Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe,” the plea said.
It sought direction to the CBI to complete its probe within two months and submit a final report in the concerned court.
It said Rajput was found dead in mysterious circumstances and the probe was initially conducted by Mumbai Police.
“On dissatisfaction being shown by the family of the late actor this Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry in the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,” the plea said.
The PIL said that a fair, competent, impartial and speedy investigation is the need of the hour.
Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed Kai Po Che seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June.
The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow after staying proceedings in September
Bombay High Court says the act of demolition was "actuated by legal malice," adding it disapproves of authorities using "muscle power" against citizens.
Shawn Mendes' glossy Netflix docu In Wonder gives a perfunctory ringside view of superstardom
Even if Shawn Mendes' music career is extraordinary, his problems are not. Thus, with In Wonder's revelations tenuous, its function is clear: to promote his upcoming album.
Leena Acharya, best known for appearing on Class of 2020, passes away following kidney ailment
The news was confirmed by Rohan Mehraa, who co-starred with Leena Acharya in Class of 2020.