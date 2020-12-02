Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik granted bail by NDPS court in drugs case three months after arrest

Showik Chakraborty, arrested on 4 September, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, was denied bail by the Bombay High Court in October.

A special NDPS court has granted actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty bail in the drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report by The Quint, the ruling comes three months after Showik was arrested on allegations that he was supplying drugs to the late actor who died by suicide on 14 June.

According to the report, Showik's bail plea, filed through lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that no drug was recovered from his possession and the NCB's only evidence was the statements of the co-accused.

As per a report in NDTV, Showik was arrested on 4 September, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, and was subsequently charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law.

The report added that the Mumbai court cited a recent Supreme Court judgement where it was stated that statement or confessions before an NCB officer is not admissible evidence. Showik had approached the court for bail in the first week of November.

Earlier in October, he was denied bail by the Bombay High Court, with the court saying there is enough evidence to show he is part of a chain of drug dealers engaged in the trafficking of banned substances.

According to the report, the anti-drugs agency has repeatedly said that Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik had bought drugs, not for their own use, but to supply them to Sushant.