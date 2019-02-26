Surgical Strike 2.0: Politicians react to IAF operation in Pakistan; Rahul Gandhi salutes pilots, Omar Abdullah says exercise caution while reporting

India on Tuesday issued a high alert to all air defence systems along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) after the Indian Air Force carried out an operation at 3.56 am across the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot in Muzaffarabad sector of Pakistan. The Pakistan Army claimed IAF had violated the LoC. Reports said 12 Mirage 2000 jets of IAF dropped 1,000 kilogrammes of bombs at terror camps across the LoC, completely destroying it.

The operation comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the 14 February suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which killed 40 troopers.

Early on Tuesday, spokesperson for the Pakistani armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the IAF had violated the LoC, after which the Pakistan Air Force had "immediately scrambled", and that the Indian aircraft had "gone back". He tweeted again three hours later, saying that the IAF had "released payload in haste" while retreating.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The IAF operation immediately drew scores of reactions, both in India and Pakistan. Pakistani journalist Mosharraf Zaidi asserted that the IAF strike wasn't in "Azad Kashmir" or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. "India attacked Pakistan," he concluded.

Just to be clear: #Balakot is not in Azad Kashmir. If Indian Air Force planes dropped payload in Balakot, they crossed across the LOC, and then across the entirety of Azad Kashmir, and then into Khyber Pakhtukhwa. India didn't "cross the LOC". It has attacked Pakistan. — Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) February 26, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters: "I'm proud of the Indian armed forces. They have showed Pakistan that the sacrifices of our CRPF jawans will not go to waste. I don't have adequate information, but based on reports, I know that the IAF has struck a blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed's camp."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah brought to notice the confusion in reports about which Balakot had been struck:

Unless we know which Balakote is being talked about by the Pakistani generals it’s pointless speculating about what we may have hit & what fallout the airstrike will have. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh said:

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said: "The IAF has gone beyond PoK and into Pakistan near their capital while they were busy counting alms received from Saudi and China."

Indian Air Force Strikes at Balakot don't have official word yet but the Helter skelter by Pakistan seems like something big has happened. The IAF has gone beyond POK & into Pakistan near their capital while they were busy counting alms received from Saudi & China. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level meeting and is being briefed about the operation by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

