'Bhakts' #BoycottSurfExcel after detergent brand releases ad promoting Hindu-Muslim unity; supporters hail its message

Detergent brand Surf Excel, known for its heart-warming "daag achhe hai" (stains are good) advertisements, tried to do something similar recently with its latest Holi special "Rang Laaye Sang" (colours bring us together) campaign. Under this campaign, the brand released an advertisement in a bid to promote Hindu-Muslim unity. While it instantly faced flak for the concept from Hindu extremists, activists, journalists and a lot of the public in general came out in support of the campaign and slammed "bhakts" for taking offence to the ad.

The one-minute video features a young Hindu girl, dressed in a white t-shirt, who chooses to get stained in Holi colours to protect her Muslim friend, who was headed to a nearby mosque to pray. The advertisement ends with Surf Excel's classic tagline "daag acche hain".

Released on 27 February, the video released by the detergent brand owned by Hindustan Unilever has around 80 lakh views on YouTube.

While those criticising the ad used #BoycottSurfExcel to share their messages, supporters also made #SurfExcel trend on Twitter. Critics of the ad perceived it as "Hindu phobic" and "controversial" and believed that it wants to showcase that "namaaz is more important than Holi". Supporters, however, labelled those outraging against Surf Excel as 'The Cult of Stupidity'.

"#BoycottSurfexcel because you also know that the add is humiliating Hinduism," read a user's tweet.

#boycottSurfexcel because you also know that the add is humiliating Hinduism. And promoting love jehad. Gender selection and talking holi colour as "daag" is not acceptable by hindu because it is done intentionally. Gender selection could have been reverse also. — मेरा भारत महान:वंदे मातरम् (@MBMRKDr) March 10, 2019

Claiming that the ad humiliates Muslims, a user wrote, "#SurfExcel ad is humiliating Muslim girls to the core... It is directly saying that a Muslim male child needs the help of a Hindu girl for doing his prayer. This is shaming and humiliating all Muslim children."

Many of the angry tweets seemed to have been deleted on Friday.

While opinion over the ad was clearly divided, some also advised "caution" during "crazy times".

South Indian actor Siddharth Suryanarayan wrote, "Can Indian advertisers keep religion out of the picture while pushing FMCG products? Don't complain when people witch hunt you later. I'm sure the red flags are visible when creatives are being finalised. You're selling detergent! Crazy times warrant caution."

By Monday, the tide had largely turned in favour of the ad.

"There is nothing wrong in this ad. Why people take everything so seriously and make unnecessary interpretations. Just cool always think simply," a tweet read.

The outrage over this Surf Excel ad by Hindutvawadis on the day elections have been announced is a testimony to how the country has regressed in the past 5 years. pic.twitter.com/Z8a4x8yPsO — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) March 10, 2019

I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught. It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters. — Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019

Search #BoycottSurfExcel hashtag and witness #TheCultOfStupidity in action. I hope @HUL_News will have the conviction to stand by their advertisement aimed at promoting communal harmony & not be cowed down by hate mongers. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 9, 2019

Oh boy. Not really a fan of #SurfExcel the product or even #HLL. But will buy it now in solidarity!! #stopdivisiveness https://t.co/kAUoxb8cxG — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) March 11, 2019

By trending #BoycottSurfExcel, Bhakts have actually promoted further and helped the company to up their share prices compared to the last week. Bhakts will be Bhakts. #SurfExcel#BoycottHULproducts pic.twitter.com/GPIQOexogb — Nihal Kirnalli (@NihalKirnalli) March 11, 2019

What a beautiful ad by #SurfExcel #RangLaayeSang. Those outraged, where is your sense of community, commaraderie, religious tolerance? Can we no longer co-exist & celebrate love in peace? https://t.co/q4HVXhN3xx — Dr. Shruti Kapoor (@kapoors_s) March 11, 2019

Everyone I know has switched to #SurfExcel ;especially for Holi — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) March 11, 2019

This #SurfExcel ad celebrating friendship between a Muslim boy & presumably Hindu girl is being attacked by Sanghi haters who view it through the lens of their communal patriarchal sexualised anxieties of 'love jihad'. Teach them a lesson in love, India! https://t.co/w4UajX6qBG — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) March 10, 2019

Such a beautiful ad. Watched it 10 times, left me smiling EVERY SINGLE TIME. Depicts India through the eyes of innocent/naughty/lovely kids Touched. Why attack #SurfExcel ? Why look for conspiracies everywhere? https://t.co/6Iz5Ml92QT — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 10, 2019

This is not the first time Hindustan Unilever has faced flack for the story line of their advertisements. Days before releasing this Surf Excel ad, the company released an advertisement for Red Label based at the Kumbh Mela that had irked viewers. In the ad, a son contemplates abandoning his aged father in the crowd, but soon realises his mistake and comes back to him.

Soon after the ad was shared on the HUL Twitter handle, people objected to it, saying it hurt the sentiments of Hindus and portrayed the festival in the wrong light.

