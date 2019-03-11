You are here:
'Bhakts' #BoycottSurfExcel after detergent brand releases ad promoting Hindu-Muslim unity; supporters hail its message

India FP Staff Mar 11, 2019 15:04:09 IST

Detergent brand Surf Excel, known for its heart-warming "daag achhe hai" (stains are good) advertisements, tried to do something similar recently with its latest Holi special "Rang Laaye Sang" (colours bring us together) campaign. Under this campaign, the brand released an advertisement in a bid to promote Hindu-Muslim unity. While it instantly faced flak for the concept from Hindu extremists, activists, journalists and a lot of the public in general came out in support of the campaign and slammed "bhakts" for taking offence to the ad.

The one-minute video features a young Hindu girl, dressed in a white t-shirt, who chooses to get stained in Holi colours to protect her Muslim friend, who was headed to a nearby mosque to pray. The advertisement ends with Surf Excel's classic tagline "daag acche hain".

Released on 27 February, the video released by the detergent brand owned by Hindustan Unilever has around 80 lakh views on YouTube.

While those criticising the ad used #BoycottSurfExcel to share their messages, supporters also made #SurfExcel trend on Twitter. Critics of the ad perceived it as "Hindu phobic" and "controversial" and believed that it wants to showcase that "namaaz is more important than Holi". Supporters, however, labelled those outraging against Surf Excel as 'The Cult of Stupidity'.

"#BoycottSurfexcel because you also know that the add is humiliating Hinduism," read a user's tweet.

Claiming that the ad humiliates Muslims, a user wrote, "#SurfExcel ad is humiliating Muslim girls to the core... It is directly saying that a Muslim male child needs the help of a Hindu girl for doing his prayer. This is shaming and humiliating all Muslim children."

Many of the angry tweets seemed to have been deleted on Friday.

While opinion over the ad was clearly divided, some also advised "caution" during "crazy times".

South Indian actor Siddharth Suryanarayan wrote, "Can Indian advertisers keep religion out of the picture while pushing FMCG products? Don't complain when people witch hunt you later. I'm sure the red flags are visible when creatives are being finalised. You're selling detergent! Crazy times warrant caution."

By Monday, the tide had largely turned in favour of the ad.

"There is nothing wrong in this ad. Why people take everything so seriously and make unnecessary interpretations. Just cool always think simply," a tweet read.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is not the first time Hindustan Unilever has faced flack for the story line of their advertisements. Days before releasing this Surf Excel ad, the company released an advertisement for Red Label based at the Kumbh Mela that had irked viewers. In the ad, a son contemplates abandoning his aged father in the crowd, but soon realises his mistake and comes back to him.

Soon after the ad was shared on the HUL Twitter handle, people objected to it, saying it hurt the sentiments of Hindus and portrayed the festival in the wrong light.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 15:04:09 IST

