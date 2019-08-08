Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of restrictions in J&K

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the government's decision to allegedly impose restrictions and other 'repressive measures' in Jammu and Kashmir as it revoked provisions of Article 370 in the state. However, Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on the plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from the state.

He also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention. The Congress activist sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities in the state contending that the government's decision violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The top court also refused to give early hearing to a mentioning by lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma, challenging the abrogation of Article 370. A division bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said,"The matter would be placed before the CJI, for listing."

Advocate Sharma said Unite Nations (UN) may be approached to intervene in the matter, to which Justice Ramana asked if the UN can stay constitutional amendments done by the Indian Parliament.

With inputs from agencies